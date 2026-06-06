Coffee & Tea with Lev and Dean | SPECIAL Saturday Sit Down with Hunter Biden

Folks, today is a very special edition of Coffee & Tea with Lev and Dean — and you do not want to miss this one.

For the first time ever on Substack, Hunter Biden joins us exclusively for a real, unfiltered conversation.

This won’t be another panel of pundits talking about things they didn’t live through. This won’t be corporate media spin. This is a conversation between people who were there, who lived it, who were targeted by the same machine, and who know what really happened behind the scenes.

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Hunter has been lied about, attacked, smeared, and used as a political weapon for years. Today, he gets to speak for himself — and we’re going to talk about the truth they never wanted you to hear.

This is why independent media matters.

And this is only the beginning.

With Hunter now joining the fight to speak truth to power, we are building something bigger. We have a lot planned. We are just getting started. And your support for this platform is what makes it possible.

If you can, please become a paid subscriber. Every subscription helps us grow, expand, bring on more voices, and keep building this movement.

If you want to contribute directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

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Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And for those who can’t contribute financially, I understand. You can still help by becoming a free subscriber, sharing this post, restacking it, liking it, commenting, and bringing more people into this community.

Together, it is time to take our country back.

Not through division — through unification.

We need to unite against the common threat facing this country: the authoritarian movement led by Donald Trump and the people enabling him.

Truth matters. Receipts matter. And today, the truth starts speaking louder.

Join us today for Coffee & Tea with Lev and Dean with special guest Hunter Biden — only on Substack.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away