Coffee & Tea with Lev and Dean | Trump the Anti-GOAT, The Trumpless Kennedy Center, and More

Join us for a special Coffee and Tea with Lev and Dean — with special guests Nick Paro and my son Daniel Parnas, representing DeepStateMedia.co.

We have a lot to cover today — from the latest breaking news surrounding Trump’s health, to the ongoing fight for the Epstein survivors, to the stories the mainstream media still refuses to touch.

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This is going to be one of those conversations you do not want to miss.

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— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

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Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away