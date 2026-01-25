COFFEE AND TEA WITH LEV AND DEAN: Breaking Ice Execute 37 Year old —ALEX PRETTI — in MN.

🚨BREAKING NEWS — COFFEE & TEA WITH LEV & DEAN🚨

Folks, as we were literally going live, the unthinkable happened again — another deadly shooting in the streets. Another American is dead. 37-year-old Alex Pretti, an American citizen, was shot and killed during a federal immigration operation in Minneapolis — and we are covering it LIVE as it unfolds. This is not a rumor, this is not a headline you scroll past — this is happening in real time, and we are bringing you the footage, the truth, and the facts the media keeps missing.

Share

Join me and Dean RIGHT NOW as we break this down with live updates, video, and the inside details they don’t want the public to hear. Because what’s happening in this country is spiraling — and it’s being normalized on purpose. Minnesota is on edge, the streets are boiling over, and the tension is rising by the hour. This isn’t just about immigration enforcement anymore — this is about control, intimidation, and fear.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. How many more Americans have to die before someone stands up and says STOP? How many more shootings? How many more families destroyed? How many more “operations” that end with blood on the pavement? And let me be clear — this is just the beginning. Trump is not backing down. He’s pushing forward. They are testing how far they can go, how much the public will tolerate, and how quickly they can turn America into a country where people are afraid to speak, afraid to protest, afraid to even exist in public.

📞 VOLUNTEER HOTLINE — WE NEED YOU NOW

Folks, this is bigger than any one show, any one headline, or any one person — this is a movement, and we need boots on the ground. If you’re ready to help organize, share information, build local action teams, and push this mission forward, I want you to join us.

Email our volunteer hotline right now: LevPTTP@proton.me.

Don’t wait for someone else to step up — step up with us. Because the truth doesn’t spread by itself… and democracy doesn’t save itself.

✍️ SIGN THE PETITION — EPSTEIN FILES ACCOUNTABILITY

And while they keep trying to distract you with nonstop chaos, we cannot let the Epstein files disappear into silence. Survivors deserve justice. The American people deserve the truth. That’s why we’re demanding accountability — and it starts with action. Sign our petition right now and spread it everywhere so Congress is forced to act and subpoena the people who know what really happened. Don’t let them bury this. Don’t let them stall this. Enough is enough.

Sign Petition: https://www.change.org/p/demand-congress-subpoena-key-figures-on-epstein-case

So listen to me — this is your moment. If you can, become a paid subscriber right now, because paid subscribers don’t just support this work — you help smash the algorithm, push the truth through the noise, and keep this movement alive when the system wants us silent. And if you can contribute, every single dollar helps us keep going, keep reporting, and keep fighting back.

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/f0e93138a

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

Restack this. Share this. Tell a friend. Bring someone into this movement — because we are not a community anymore… we are a force. We are a movement. And we are not backing down.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book that outlines exactly what’s playing out in front of our eyes, and what Trump doesn’t want you to understand until it’s too late

And while you’re there, grab your Enough is Enough gear — because folks… it’s time we wear the message loud and proud. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH

.