Coffee ☕️ And Tea 🫖 With Lev And Dean

Join me for a special Coffee & Tea with Lev as I break down the latest breaking news, behind-the-scenes updates, and what’s really happening that the mainstream isn’t telling you.

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This week, Dean is out handling some personal matters — but we keep moving forward. And trust me, there is a LOT to unpack. From major political developments to critical updates on what’s coming next, plus important scheduling announcements you don’t want to miss.

This isn’t just another show — this is where you get the real story, in real time, from someone who’s been inside the room.

👉 Make sure to tune in

👉 Make sure to share this with your friends and family

👉 And make sure you’re part of the conversation

🔥 THIS IS BIGGER THAN A SHOW — THIS IS A MOVEMENT 🔥

What we’re building here isn’t just content. It’s a grassroots force. A community that refuses to sit back while the truth is buried and democracy is tested.

That’s exactly why I’m running for Congress in Florida’s 27th District.

Because we need fighters — not politicians who say one thing and do another.

I’m not backed by super PACs. I’m not owned by special interests.

I’m backed by YOU.

If you believe in truth, accountability, and real leadership:

👉 Support the campaign: LevParnas.org

👉 Join the movement: LevPTTP@proton.me

👉 Become a paid subscriber — because that’s what keeps this platform alive and growing

Every share. Every contribution. Every subscription — it all matters.

We are building something powerful. We are building something real.

And we’re just getting started.

Lev Parnas for Congress — Florida District 27

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.