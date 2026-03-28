Coffee And Tea With Lev And Dean No Kings

🚨 SPECIAL EDITION: COFFEE & TEA WITH LEV & DEAN — NO KINGS EDITION 🚨

Today isn’t just another show — this is a moment.

Join me and Dean for a powerful, can’t-miss special edition featuring special guest Harry Dunn, as we break down what’s really happening behind the scenes — the protests, the pressure, and the truth the media refuses to cover.

We’ll dive into:

What the No Kings movement really means

What I’m hearing about Trump’s reaction behind closed doors

Why this moment is bigger than politics — it’s about the future of this country

This is raw. This is real. This is the conversation you won’t get anywhere else.

And let me be clear — the reason I’m running for Congress isn’t because we need more politicians.

It’s because we need fighters.

People like Harry Dunn. People who aren’t afraid to stand up, speak out, and take this country back for the people.

🇺🇸 SUPPORT THE MISSION — MY RUN FOR CONGRESS

This is a grassroots movement, powered by YOU.

If you believe in truth, accountability, and real leadership — support my campaign:

👉 https://levparnas.org

🔥 SUPPORT THE PLATFORM — BECOME A PAID SUBSCRIBER

This platform is independent. No corporate backing. No filters.

This is where I speak truth to power and bring you what others won’t.

👉 Become a paid subscriber today and be part of the movement.

✊ VOLUNTEER — JOIN THE FIGHT

We are building something real. Something powerful.

If you’re ready to step up:

📩 levpttp@proton.me

❤️ SUPPORT DIRECTLY

If you want to support me personally and help keep this mission going:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

This isn’t just a show.

This isn’t just a campaign.

This is a movement.

And today — we turn up the pressure.

Lev Parnas for Congress

Florida’s 27th District

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching strain in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.