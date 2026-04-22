Coffee And Tea with Lev Parnas!

It’s been a while, folks… but we’re BACK.

Join me and Dean Blundell for Coffee & Tea with Lev and Dean — and trust me, you don’t want to miss this one.

We’re coming in hot with real talk, unfiltered conversations, and the kind of behind-the-scenes insight you won’t hear anywhere else. A lot has been happening, and we’re breaking it all down — no noise, no distractions, just the truth and what it actually means for you.

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This is bigger than just a show — this is a movement.

If you believe in what we’re building, now is the time to step up:

Become a paid subscriber — not just to support the work, but to help us break through the algorithms and get the truth in front of more people.

Support directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Want to get more involved?

Join our growing movement: callsforcongress@proton.me

Volunteer: levpttp@proton.me

And if you can’t contribute financially — you’re still part of this family. Every single one of you matters.

Like. Comment. Share. Restack. Bring others in.

Together, we’re louder. Together, we’re stronger.

See you there.

Lev Parnas for Congress

Florida’s 27th District

Speak Truth. Fight Back. Take Action.

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.