Coffee & Tea with Lev Parnas: WTF did we watch Trump do last night??

Donald Trump and the machine behind him are not just trying to win elections — they are trying to control them, manipulate them, and steal the voice of the people before a single ballot is even counted.

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But this is bigger than one election. This is about the growing threat of authoritarianism, dictatorship, and the deliberate attempts to divide us so we cannot stand together.

That is why conversations like this matter.

We are not here to tear each other apart. We are here to unite — across platforms, across movements, across communities, and across countries — against the common foe: authoritarianism.

Because the only way they win is if we stay divided.

Please watch, share, restack, and spread this message far and wide. Breaking through the algorithm takes all of us. If you believe in this platform, if you believe in this fight, and if you believe that independent voices need to be heard, please become a paid subscriber. Your support helps us keep building, keep exposing the truth, and keep reaching people before it is too late.

And if you want to contribute directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

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Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every dollar helps us grow this movement and keep this message alive.

Also, please make sure to visit LevForCongress.org to get all the latest updates, details, and information about my campaign.

This is a fight for democracy. This is a fight against authoritarianism. And doing nothing is not an option.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away