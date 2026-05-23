Coffee w @LevParnas and Dean: @ellieleonard, Russia, Slush Fund, Oh My.

☕ Welcome to Coffee & Tea with Lev and Dean — with our incredible special guest, Ellie Leonard!

This is one conversation you do not want to miss.

We are breaking down the latest developments surrounding Michael Wolff’s lawsuit against Melania Trump being thrown out, the exploding controversy over the reported $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” slush fund, and what all of this reveals about power, accountability, and the two-tier system Americans are tired of watching play out in real time.

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The headlines only tell you part of the story. We are going deeper, connecting the dots, and discussing what the mainstream media will not fully explain.

Join Dean, Ellie, and me for a powerful edition of Coffee & Tea — because this is exactly why independent platforms like ours matter.

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— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

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Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away