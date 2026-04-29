The Department of Justice has now indicted former FBI Director James Comey again — this time over a social media post that Trump’s DOJ claims was a threat against the president. The indictment reportedly centers around Comey’s “86 47” post, which Comey deleted and denied was intended as a threat. This comes after the first Comey indictment was dismissed because of serious procedural problems involving the prosecutor who brought the case.

But I want you to understand something very clearly:

This is not about James Comey.

This is about the beginning of a much larger operation.

Comey is the headline. Comey is the distraction. Comey is the trophy they want to parade in front of Trump’s base.

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But the real story is much bigger.

And don’t forget the timing. James Comey is not the only Comey they targeted. His daughter, Maurene Comey, was a career federal prosecutor who handled some of the most sensitive cases in the country — including serving as lead counsel in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. Now a federal judge has ruled that her lawsuit challenging her firing from Trump’s DOJ can move forward in federal court, rejecting DOJ’s attempt to push it out of that venue. Maurene Comey alleges she was fired because of her last name and her perceived political ties — in other words, because Trump hates her father. That is not normal. That is not justice. That is revenge politics reaching into the lives and careers of family members.

Maurene Comey was one of the prosecutors who helped put Ghislaine Maxwell away. She was fired before Todd Blanche went to interview Maxwell. Now her father is indicted again. Coincidence? I don’t think so. When the same DOJ is firing the Maxwell prosecutor, interviewing Maxwell, targeting James Comey, installing Joe diGenova to go after Brennan, and using Tulsi Gabbard to revive the first impeachment whistleblower story, you are not watching separate events. You are watching a pattern. You are watching Trump’s revenge machine clean up old problems, intimidate old enemies, and prepare the ground for what comes next.

What we are watching is the full weaponization of the Department of Justice against Trump’s enemies — the people connected to the Russia investigation, the first impeachment, the whistleblower complaint, the intelligence community, and anyone who ever stood in Trump’s way.

And now my sources are telling me this is only the beginning.

I’m hearing there is another indictment in the works involving Comey. I’m hearing this is being driven strategically, and I’m hearing that Florida is playing a major role in what is coming next.

At the same time, DOJ has reportedly brought in Joe diGenova — yes, that Joe diGenova, the Trump-aligned lawyer connected to the effort to overturn the 2020 election — to help oversee the investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan. CBS reported that diGenova was tapped to lead the Brennan probe, and the Washington Post reported that the investigation is largely based out of Florida with a presence in Washington, D.C.

Think about that.

Joe diGenova is not some neutral legal figure. He is not some independent prosecutor brought in to restore faith in the system. He is a Trump loyalist. He represented Trump’s campaign during the 2020 election challenges. He has spent years pushing the same conspiracy theories he is now being positioned to investigate.

That is not justice.

That is not law enforcement.

That is a political weapon being handed to one of Trump’s own people.

And now connect the dots.

Tulsi Gabbard, sitting in one of the most powerful intelligence positions in the country, has sent criminal referrals to DOJ tied to the whistleblower and inspector general connected to Trump’s first impeachment. CBS reported that Gabbard sent referrals involving the whistleblower and former Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson, the same figures tied to the 2019 impeachment process.

Why does that matter?

Because they are trying to rewrite the entire history of Trump’s corruption.

They are trying to turn the whistleblower into the criminal.

They are trying to turn the investigators into the suspects.

They are trying to turn Trump’s abuse of power into a fake “foreign interference” narrative.

They are trying to say that everyone who ever exposed Trump was part of some grand conspiracy.

This is what I have been warning you about.

Watch what they do, not what they say.

Comey. Brennan. The whistleblower. Atkinson. And others.

This is not random.

This is not separate.

This is not one indictment here, one referral there, one investigation over there.

This is coordinated.

This is preplanned.

This is being built for one thing and one thing only:

the election.

Because at the end of the day, all roads lead back to 2026.

Yes, there is chaos everywhere.

Yes, the Iran war is exploding and Trump cannot control it.

Yes, Putin is running circles around him.

Yes, the economy is unstable.

Yes, Epstein is still hanging over these people.

Yes, Trump is trying to distract the country with tabloid headlines, revenge prosecutions, and staged political theater.

But the number one goal is still the same:

Make sure that when the midterms come, Trump keeps power.

That is what this is about.

That is why they are going after Comey.

That is why Joe diGenova is being installed to go after Brennan.

That is why Tulsi Gabbard is reviving the first impeachment and trying to turn the whistleblower into a criminal target.

That is why Kash Patel is signaling that more arrests are coming.

That is why Trump’s people keep screaming about foreign interference.

That is why they keep pushing the SAVE America Act.

That is why they keep trying to make it harder for Americans to vote.

The SAVE America Act passed the House in February 2026 and has been debated in the Senate. The bill would require documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote and impose strict photo ID rules for federal elections. Trump’s own White House is openly promoting the bill, calling for proof of citizenship, voter ID, restrictions on mail-in ballots, and removal of alleged noncitizens from voter rolls.

And while the federal bill is being fought in Washington, states are already moving in the same direction. The Brennan Center reported just days ago that states are enacting laws that mimic parts of the SAVE Act and could restrict voting for millions. Democracy Docket reported that ten states already have proof-of-citizenship laws, including four passed during Trump’s second administration.

That is the quiet part.

That is the part they do not want you focused on.

While everyone is watching Comey, they are changing the rules of the election.

While everyone is watching Brennan, they are building the “foreign interference” narrative.

While everyone is watching Tulsi’s referrals, they are creating the legal excuse to criminalize dissent, purge voters, intimidate officials, and justify federal intervention.

And while everyone is watching Kash Patel talk about arrests, Trump is issuing executive orders trying to assert power over how elections are run. The Brennan Center has warned that Trump’s March 2025 executive order attempted to assert presidential control over significant parts of federal elections, even though the Constitution gives that power to states and Congress, not the president.

This is the plan.

Create fear.

Create chaos.

Create enemies.

Create investigations.

Create arrests.

Create a foreign-interference narrative.

Create a fake emergency.

Then use that emergency to control the election.

That is what Stephen Miller and the people around Trump understand better than anyone. They do not need to win a fair fight if they can change the rules before the fight begins. They do not need to convince the majority if they can suppress, intimidate, purge, and disqualify enough voters. They do not need democracy if they can build the machinery to override it.

And this is where ICE comes in.

Trump is not just using ICE as an immigration force. He is turning ICE into a domestic political weapon. The same fear they are spreading in immigrant communities is the fear they want to bring into election season. They want people scared to show up. They want communities intimidated. They want polling places surrounded by the feeling of federal power.

That is why we cannot look at any of this in isolation.

The prosecutions, the arrests, the whistleblower attacks, the foreign-interference claims, the SAVE America Act, the executive orders, the voter purges, the intimidation, the ICE expansion — it is all one machine.

And that machine is being built for 2026.

Do not let them tell you this is about election integrity.

It is about election control.

Do not let them tell you this is about national security.

It is about political survival.

Do not let them tell you this is about justice.

It is about revenge.

And it is about power.

Because Trump knows the midterms are the firewall.

If Democrats, independents, and pro-democracy voters show up in massive numbers, his entire operation is in danger. His agenda is in danger. His protection is in danger. His revenge campaign is in danger. His control over Congress is in danger.

So they are doing what they always do.

They are preparing the excuse before the election.

They are preparing the arrests before the election.

They are preparing the narrative before the election.

They are preparing the voter restrictions before the election.

They are preparing the chaos before the election.

This is not an accident.

This is what authoritarian movements do.

They target the investigators.

They silence the whistleblowers.

They criminalize opposition.

They control the courts.

They intimidate the press.

They change the election rules.

Then they tell you it is all legal.

And I am telling you from my own experience — from being inside this world, from knowing how these people operate, from watching the back channels, the pressure campaigns, the loyalty tests, and the political favors — this is how it starts.

First they say it is only about one person.

Then it becomes two.

Then it becomes five.

Then it becomes anyone who ever told the truth.

And if we do not organize now, if we do not speak now, if we do not push back now, they will keep going.

That brings me to Todd Blanche.

Let’s be honest about what we are watching. Blanche is auditioning to stay as Attorney General by delivering Trump’s enemies on a silver platter. Comey. Brennan. The whistleblower. Atkinson. Anyone tied to the investigations Trump wants erased from history.

This is not law enforcement.

This is loyalty enforcement.

And the timing matters.

Because while all of this is happening, Trump is drowning in the foreign policy disaster around Iran — a war and regional crisis he cannot control. He talks like he is in command, but the world is seeing something different. Iran is moving through Moscow. Putin is moving the pieces. Trump’s people are scrambling behind the scenes. And instead of stability, we are watching chaos.

So what do they do?

They change the subject.

They give the media a shiny object.

They create a tabloid spectacle.

They indict Comey again.

They push criminal referrals tied to the first impeachment whistleblower.

They tell the base, “The arrests are coming.”

And suddenly, instead of talking about the war Trump cannot control, instead of talking about the corruption, instead of talking about Epstein, instead of talking about the economy, instead of talking about the authoritarian takeover happening in plain sight, the entire country is dragged back into Trump’s revenge theater.

But I am telling you tonight:

Do not fall for the distraction.

Because the distraction is part of the operation.

The Comey indictment is not separate from the election attack.

Joe diGenova going after Brennan is not separate from the election attack.

Tulsi Gabbard reviving the first impeachment is not separate from the election attack.

Kash Patel signaling more arrests is not separate from the election attack.

The SAVE America Act is not separate from the election attack.

The executive orders are not separate from the election attack.

ICE intimidation is not separate from the election attack.

It is all connected.

It is all moving toward the same goal.

And that goal is to make sure that when the American people go to vote in the midterms, Trump has already rigged the battlefield.

Not necessarily by stealing ballots in the dark.

But by changing the rules in the open.

By intimidating voters.

By purging rolls.

By criminalizing dissent.

By turning whistleblowers into suspects.

By calling opposition “foreign interference.”

By using federal law enforcement as a political weapon.

By making people afraid.

That is why this platform matters.

That is why this community matters.

That is why our movement matters.

Because the mainstream media is going to cover the headline. They will talk about Comey. They will debate whether the post was a threat. They will bring on lawyers to discuss the indictment.

But they will miss the bigger picture.

They will miss the network.

They will miss the timing.

They will miss Joe diGenova.

They will miss Tulsi’s role.

They will miss Kash Patel’s threats.

They will miss Todd Blanche auditioning for Trump.

They will miss the distraction from Iran.

They will miss the connection to election control.

They will miss the authoritarian pattern.

But we will not.

Because we know the players.

We know the playbook.

And we know what comes next.

Call to Action

Folks, this is why I need you with me right now.

This is not just another Substack. This is not just another show. This is not just commentary.

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This is a movement.

If you want to help us organize real pressure, join Calls for Congress by emailing:

CallsForCongress@proton.me

We are building coordinated action. Calls. Emails. Pressure campaigns. Congressional outreach. We cannot just watch this happen. We have to make noise. We have to let them know that the American people are watching every indictment, every abuse of power, every attempt to silence whistleblowers, every attack on voting rights, and every step toward authoritarian rule.

If you want to volunteer directly with our movement, email:

LevPTTP@proton.me

We need people who can help organize, share, research, clip videos, make calls, contact representatives, track local election-rule changes, expose voter suppression, and build this movement from the ground up. Everybody has a role. Everybody has something they can do.

And I need you to become a paid subscriber if you can.

Paid subscriptions are what allow me to keep doing this work independently. They keep this platform alive. They allow me to keep bringing you the inside perspective, the sources, the reporting, the shows, the letters, the Q&As, and the truth that the mainstream media is either too slow or too afraid to touch.

And just as important: the algorithm matters.

When you become a paid subscriber, when you like, restack, comment, share, and message this out, you help push this reporting past the walls they want to keep us trapped behind. You help get this information to people who would never see it otherwise. You help us break through the noise, the propaganda, and the distractions. You help make sure that when they try to bury the truth, this community pushes it right back into the light.

You can also support directly:

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And please subscribe to my YouTube channel, Lev Remembers. Watch the shows. Share the clips. Leave comments. Hit the like button. The more we grow there, the harder it becomes for them to bury this movement.

Everyone can do something.

You can become a paid subscriber.

You can restack this letter.

You can share it with five friends.

You can comment.

You can like.

You can volunteer.

You can call Congress.

You can subscribe on YouTube.

You can help us grow.

Because what is happening right now is not normal.

This is not justice.

This is not law and order.

This is Trump’s revenge machine turning on in real time.

And Comey is just the beginning.

The real target is the election.

Stay focused. Stay loud. Stay organized.

The truth has teeth.

And this movement is not backing down.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look awayl.