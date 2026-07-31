For years, the public has been receiving fragments.

A name in a court filing.

A photograph from a private dinner.

A Russian oligarch buying property in the West.

A former prime minister meeting Jeffrey Epstein.

A Kremlin-connected official negotiating with people in Donald Trump’s inner circle.

A diplomat, financier, technology billionaire, real-estate developer, intelligence figure, or political intermediary appearing briefly in the news—and then disappearing before anyone explains how that person fits into the larger story.

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The names change so quickly, and the connections are often so complicated, that it becomes almost impossible for the public to keep track of who the real players are.

Most of us are conditioned to focus only on the people placed in front of the television cameras. We watch the officials giving interviews, the politicians delivering speeches, and the familiar names selected by the media to represent each story.

But power does not always sit behind a podium.

Some of the most important people never appear on television. They operate through private meetings, financial relationships, diplomatic back channels, business partnerships, personal introductions, and networks that stretch across countries and generations.

That is why I decided to connect the dots.

Connecting the dots is what we do on this platform. We take the names that appear separately in the headlines and place them beside one another. We examine the timelines. We follow the relationships. We look at who introduced whom, who financed whom, who met privately, who carried messages, and who continued moving between governments, corporations, intelligence circles, real estate, and political power.

To make that possible, I created a detailed diagram—a map of the people, institutions, and relationships that repeatedly appear at the intersection of Vladimir Putin’s Russia, the post-Soviet oligarchy, Israel, Jeffrey Epstein’s network, Donald Trump’s world, and the private intermediaries shaping events today.

No single chart can include everyone.

There are too many people, too many companies, too many meetings, and too many decades of history to place on one page. But this diagram provides a framework for understanding the major players, the documented relationships, the unanswered questions, and the recurring architecture of influence connecting the past to the present.

When I wrote Shadow Diplomacy, my goal was to make sure the story got out—to document what I witnessed and explain how unofficial channels of power operate beyond public view.

Some of the people now dominating the headlines are people I encountered personally, directly or indirectly, during the first Trump administration and through other chapters of my life. I saw how private businessmen became diplomatic messengers. I saw how personal loyalty could become more important than official responsibility. I saw how people without formal titles could gain extraordinary access to governments, foreign leaders, and the president of the United States.

I also learned how difficult it is to explain these systems one name at a time.

Every individual leads to another individual.

Every relationship opens another door.

Every door leads to another business, government, intelligence service, financial interest, or political operation.

That is why I spent so much time putting this investigation together.

What you are about to read combines court records, government reports, congressional testimony, corporate filings, sanctions records, historical research, credible investigative reporting, open-source material, and my own experiences and interactions with people inside these worlds.

Some of the relationships are fully documented.

Some have been publicly reported but remain disputed.

Some demonstrate access or proximity rather than coordination.

Others raise serious questions that governments, prosecutors, journalists, and the public have still not answered.

Those distinctions matter.

This may be some of the most important work I have done to date.

Because understanding these connections is not only about explaining what happened forty years ago, twenty years ago, during the first Trump administration, or inside Jeffrey Epstein’s world.

It is about understanding what is happening right now.

The people have changed positions. The governments have changed. Some of the original players are dead. But the methods remain familiar: private diplomacy, concentrated wealth, personal loyalty, financial leverage, intelligence relationships, and powerful intermediaries operating outside traditional systems of accountability.

Connecting these dots will help you understand what may happen next, who stands to benefit, and what the public must watch before the next major decision is made behind closed doors.

Study the names.

Study the relationships.

Study the timeline.

Then look beyond the people standing in front of the cameras—and begin examining the people standing behind them.