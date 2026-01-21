While the media was obsessed with Donald Trump’s incoherent performance at Davos—ranting about windmills, energy, and grievances that barely held together—I want to pull you back to what actually mattered. Because while cable news was bracing viewers for World War III, NATO chaos, or an imminent move on Greenland, I told you days ago: that wasn’t going to happen right now. My sources confirmed it. That doesn’t mean Greenland isn’t still on Trump’s agenda—it absolutely is—but this moment was never about that. It was a distraction. A deliberate one.

What was really happening in Davos was off-camera and behind closed doors. Shadow diplomacy. Back-channel meetings involving Jared Kushner, Kirill Dmitriev, and Steve Witkoff—discussions not about peace, but about division, control, and profits. The same model we’ve already seen play out in Venezuela is now being positioned for Russia and Eastern Europe: American and Russian oligarchs partnering up, carving out energy dominance, backed by Trump-aligned donors and “investors” who know exactly what they’re buying into. While Trump babbled publicly, deals were being quietly sketched out privately.

It was surreal to watch. If you closed your eyes, you wouldn’t think you were listening to an American president—you’d think you were hearing a Russian strongman. Trump praised Putin and Xi while attacking democratic allies, undermining NATO leaders, and sneering at Europe. That wasn’t accidental. It was designed to pull the press—and the public—away from what’s happening on the ground in Ukraine, from the continued cover-up surrounding the Epstein files, and from the ongoing shadow operations in Venezuela. Distraction is the strategy.

And don’t take my word for it—listen to Steve Witkoff’s own words. When he was asked at Davos about what Putin is doing to the Ukrainian people—freezing them, bombing civilian infrastructure, attacking families in the dead of winter—his response was chilling. There was no empathy. No concern. No acknowledgment of the human cost. Just deflection. That moment told you everything you need to know. These people aren’t talking about peace. They aren’t talking about lives. They’re talking about deals. And Ukraine is being treated like a bargaining chip.

And while all of this is unfolding internationally, things are moving fast here at home. My sources have told me there is a serious push underway targeting journalists and public figures—starting in Minnesota—with names you recognize. This is happening at the same time Trump allies are working overtime to bury the Epstein truth and reshape the narrative. None of these threads are separate. They’re coordinated. And that’s why I keep saying: do not take your eye off the ball.

Ukraine, meanwhile, continues to endure relentless attacks. Overnight strikes, freezing temperatures, and worsening conditions are hitting civilians hard. People are without power, heat, and basic necessities as winter tightens its grip. This is not theoretical—it’s happening now.

And this is where our support truly matters. It means more than words. It means light, heat, and survival. Right now, as you’re reading this, Oleksandr, and Philipp are on the ground, picking up generators, delivering them directly to families, hospitals, and shelters—saving lives in real time. Parents are able to keep their children warm. Elderly people are surviving the night. This is what real solidarity looks like. Not speeches. Not headlines. Action.

This is also why becoming a paid subscriber matters more than ever. Paid support doesn’t just keep this work going—it breaks the algorithm, protects independent journalism, and allows me to keep sharing what others won’t touch. It ensures we stay ahead of the narrative instead of reacting after the damage is done. If you value truth, access, and staying informed before the rest of the media catches up—or covers it up—this is how you help.

But this movement is about more than subscriptions. It’s about people. That’s why I’m asking you to join our volunteer lifeline. Our volunteers are the backbone of everything we’re building—from information sharing to humanitarian coordination. If you want to be part of this in a real, meaningful way, email us at:

📧 levpttp@proton.me

Whether you can give time, skills, or simply help amplify the truth, we need you. This is how movements grow—person by person.

If you’re able, please continue supporting Ukraine directly:

GoFundMe (Ukraine Relief):

https://gofund.me/549eea19c

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

We are not reacting anymore. This year is different. We are building, exposing, and moving forward—together. Enough distractions. Enough corruption. Enough silence. Enough is enough. We’re only getting started.

-Lev Parnas

