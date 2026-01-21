Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SUZANNE's avatar
SUZANNE
4h

Lev- epstein files are nothing compared to what terror happens when we try to vote next.

this: did you hear Trump at Davis when he said..

“The 2020 U.S. presidential election [was] rigged. It was a rigged election. Everybody now knows that. They found out. People will soon be prosecuted for what they did. That’s probably breaking news.”

Reply
Share
Dawn Cali's avatar
Dawn Cali
4h

Terrifying.

Everyone should see this.

https://thefiringline.substack.com/p/the-cohen-record-on-epstein-what

Americans deserve better.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lev Parnas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture