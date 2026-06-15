Dean's LIVE with @LevParnas: Cohen/Trump kiss and make-up, Hagermans book, Russian attacks sacred church

On behalf of myself, and on behalf of the brave people of Ukraine, I’m asking you from the heart: please support Oleksandr’s mission.

This war is not over. Families are still being attacked, homes are still being destroyed, and people are still being left without the basic supplies they need to survive. Alexander has been on the ground, delivering help directly to the people who need it most — not with speeches, but with action.

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And now our mission is growing. We are not only helping the people of Ukraine — we are also helping the forgotten animals of this war. The dogs, cats, and pets left behind in bombed-out towns, abandoned homes, and dangerous streets. They are innocent victims too, and they cannot ask for help themselves.

https://www.givesendgo.com/help-deliver-dignity-dry-shower-packs-fo

Every dollar matters. Every act of kindness matters. Please stand with us. Please support Oleksandr’s mission, help the people of Ukraine, and help us bring hope, care, and compassion to the animals who have been forgotten.

God bless each and every one of you. Slava Ukraini.