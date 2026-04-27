As I always tell you:

Watch what they do, not what they say.

That line matters now more than ever — especially when we are talking about Ron DeSantis.

I know Ron DeSantis. I know Florida politics. I know how these people operate when the cameras are off and the doors are closed. I watched Ron’s rise. I watched his relationship with Trump. I watched him go from being the MAGA golden boy to being humiliated by Trump on the national stage, and now I am watching him crawl right back, trying to prove that he is still useful.

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That is what this is really about.

Ron DeSantis wants back into Trump’s good graces.

He wants to be part of the next administration. As I have been reporting, he wants to be attorney general. He wants a seat at the table. He wants power again. And he knows exactly how to get Trump’s attention:

Help Trump stay in power.

That is one of the reasons I am running for Congress.

And it is one of the reasons I built this platform.

Because somebody has to speak truth to power about what people like Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump are doing behind the scenes. Somebody has to connect the dots before mainstream media catches up. Somebody has to tell the truth about how these men use government, the courts, the maps, and the machinery of power to protect themselves and punish everyone else.

That is what I have been doing.

And that is what I am going to keep doing.

Ron DeSantis is trying to deliver Florida to Donald Trump on a silver platter.

And he is doing it the way authoritarians always do it when they know they cannot win fairly:

By changing the rules, changing the maps, and choosing the voters before the voters get a chance to choose them.

And let’s be clear: this is not just about redistricting. DeSantis has also adopted the spirit of Trump’s so-called “Save America” election agenda right here in Florida — voter restrictions, election policing, tighter state control, and a system designed to make it harder for certain communities to have their voices heard in the midterms. They call it “election integrity.” I call it what it is: election manipulation. First they restrict who can vote. Then they redraw the maps. Then they pretend the outcome represents the will of the people.

This week, DeSantis unveiled a new congressional redistricting map for Florida that could give Republicans up to four additional seats in Congress. The proposal would push Florida’s delegation from roughly twenty Republican-held seats to as many as twenty-four out of twenty-eight, dramatically reducing Democratic representation in the state

Let that sink in.

Not because there was a new census.

Not because the people demanded it.

Not because Floridians went to the ballot box and voted for this.

But because Donald Trump needs protection.

Because the Republican majority in Congress is fragile.

Because if Democrats take back the House, Trump faces oversight, subpoenas, investigations, accountability, and a real check on his power.

So what does Ron DeSantis do?

He calls lawmakers back to Tallahassee for an unusual mid-decade redistricting fight, just months before the 2026 elections.

That is not democracy.

That is a political rescue mission.

And Ron DeSantis is trying to prove to Trump that he can still be useful.

The media will talk about this like it is just another redistricting fight. They will show maps. They will talk about district numbers. They will bring on analysts with charts.

But I want you to understand what this really is.

This is Trump’s election protection plan in Florida.

And DeSantis is volunteering to be the man who carries it out.

DeSantis has been looking for a role in Trump’s administration. Trump has reportedly told people that DeSantis was looking for a job, including attorney general, and DeSantis has also been floated for other powerful positions.

So when you see DeSantis suddenly pushing a map that could hand Trump’s party four more congressional seats, do not look at it in isolation.

Follow the money. Follow the ambition. Follow the power.

Ron DeSantis knows his time as governor is coming to an end. His presidential campaign collapsed. His national brand took a beating. Trump humiliated him. MAGA rejected him. And now, like so many of these people do, he is crawling back to the same man he once tried to replace.

And what better way to kiss the ring than to say:

“Donald, I can help you keep Congress.”

That is what this is.

This is not just redistricting.

This is Ron DeSantis auditioning for attorney general.

This is Ron DeSantis trying to show Trump that he will bend Florida’s political system to protect Trump’s power.

This is Ron DeSantis saying:

Put me in the administration, and I will do whatever it takes.

The proposed map targets Democratic-leaning areas across Florida, including Miami, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Tampa Bay. The plan would reduce Democratic power in major population centers and make it even harder for communities that already struggle to be heard to have real representation in Congress.

That matters.

Because this is not some abstract fight.

This affects real communities.

It affects Black voters.

It affects Latino voters.

It affects immigrants.

It affects working families.

It affects young people.

It affects every Floridian who believes their vote should count the same as anyone else’s.

And yes, it affects my race in Florida’s 27th District.

Let me be very clear: I am not afraid of Ron DeSantis. I am not afraid of Donald Trump. I am not afraid of a rigged map.

But people need to understand what they are trying to do.

They know districts like mine are dangerous for them because we are building something they cannot control. We are not running a traditional campaign. We are building a movement. We are exposing the corruption. We are calling out the backroom deals. We are talking about Trump, Russia, Ukraine, Epstein, election manipulation, gerrymandering, and all the things mainstream media still refuses to connect.

And they know that if people turn out, if people organize, if people understand what is really happening, they can lose.

So they do what weak men do.

They try to change the map.

They try to dilute the vote.

They try to carve communities apart.

They try to pack Democratic voters into fewer districts and crack everyone else across Republican-leaning seats.

They call it “fair representation.”

I call it what it is:

A power grab.

Florida has a constitutional ban against partisan gerrymandering under the Fair Districts Amendments. That was supposed to protect the people from politicians drawing themselves into power.

But DeSantis and his allies do not see laws as limits.

They see laws as obstacles.

They see the courts as tools.

They see voters as problems to be managed.

And that is why they feel so comfortable doing this.

Because DeSantis has already spent years reshaping the system around himself.

The legislature.

The courts.

The agencies.

The election machinery.

The political map.

This is not just about one redistricting plan.

This is about controlling every institution that could stop them.

And that is exactly the Trump playbook.

The legislature.

The courts.

The maps.

The election rules.

The prosecutors.

The attorney general’s office.

The Justice Department.

That is the pattern.

That is the plan.

And Florida is now one of the main battlefields.

This is part of a national redistricting war. Republican-led states across the country have moved aggressively to create more favorable maps for Republicans, and Trump has pushed his allies to protect his power by any means necessary.

So do not let anyone tell you this is just about Florida.

This is about control of Congress.

This is about whether Trump gets a rubber-stamp House or whether the American people get real oversight.

This is about whether people like Ron DeSantis can manipulate democracy in broad daylight and still call it patriotism.

And I want everyone to pay close attention to the timing.

DeSantis is doing this now, with the 2026 elections approaching, while Trump needs every possible seat, every possible loyalist, every possible shield.

Why?

Because they are scared.

They know the public is turning on them.

They know people are tired.

They know Americans are watching the corruption, the chaos, the attacks on the courts, the attacks on the press, the attacks on voting rights, the attacks on immigrants, the attacks on our allies, and the constant attempt to rewrite the rules.

They know that if this election is fair, they can lose.

So they are making it less fair.

And Ron DeSantis wants credit for helping.

This is the same Ron DeSantis who once tried to sell himself as the future of the Republican Party.

Now he is trying to become Trump’s loyal servant.

The man who said he was stronger than Trump now wants a job from Trump.

The man who tried to replace Trump now wants to protect Trump.

The man who built his brand on “freedom” is now helping redraw districts so voters have less of it.

That is not strength.

That is desperation.

And it tells you everything you need to know.

Because when politicians are confident, they compete for votes.

When they are scared, they manipulate maps.

When they believe in democracy, they trust the people.

When they fear democracy, they rig the system before the people can speak.

This is why my race matters.

This is why Florida matters.

This is why every district matters.

They want people to feel powerless. They want people to look at these maps and say, “What is the point?”

But that is exactly what they are counting on.

They want exhaustion.

They want confusion.

They want people to believe the system is already too rigged to fight.

I am telling you the opposite.

This is the moment to fight harder.

Because if they are going this far, it means they know we are a threat.

If they are redrawing maps, it means our votes matter.

If they are trying to silence communities, it means those communities have power.

If DeSantis is rushing to help Trump hold onto Congress, it means Trump is vulnerable.

And if Trump is vulnerable, then this movement matters more than ever.

I have been inside these rooms. I know how these people operate. I know how they talk when the cameras are off. They do not think about democracy the way you and I do. They think about leverage. They think about protection. They think about loyalty. They think about power.

And right now, Ron DeSantis is trying to purchase his next political job with Florida’s congressional map.

That is the truth.

Not the polished version.

Not the cable news version.

The real version.

DeSantis is not doing this because he loves Florida.

He is doing it because he wants a future in Trump’s world.

And Trump’s world only rewards one thing:

obedience.

So DeSantis is obeying.

But here is what they forget.

Florida does not belong to Ron DeSantis.

Florida does not belong to Donald Trump.

Florida does not belong to Tallahassee insiders, Mar-a-Lago billionaires, or political consultants drawing crooked lines behind closed doors.

Florida belongs to the people.

And the people still have the final say.

They can redraw the maps.

But they cannot redraw the truth.

They can move the lines.

But they cannot erase our movement.

They can try to make districts harder.

But they cannot stop people from organizing, showing up, speaking out, voting, volunteering, and fighting back.

That is what this moment requires.

Not panic.

Not silence.

Not surrender.

Action.

This is why I am running.

This is why I am building this movement.

This is why I am asking you to stay engaged, stay loud, and stay with me.

Because what is happening in Florida is not just a state issue.

It is a national warning.

If they can rig the map here, they will try it everywhere.

If they can silence voters here, they will try it everywhere.

If they can use Florida to protect Trump’s power, they will use every state they control to do the same thing.

And I am telling you right now:

Enough is enough.

We are not going to let Ron DeSantis hand Florida to Donald Trump as a job application.

We are not going to let them steal representation from our communities.

We are not going to let them redraw democracy in the image of one man’s ambition.

This is not just a campaign.

This is not just a district.

This is not just another election.

This is a movement.

And movements do not wait for permission.

They organize.

They expose.

They fight.

They win.

So I need you with me.

If you are in Florida, get involved. Talk to your neighbors. Volunteer. Pay attention to your district. Watch what Tallahassee does. Do not let them do this quietly.

If you are outside Florida, understand that this affects you too. Control of Congress affects every investigation, every law, every subpoena, every check on Trump’s power.

And this is why I need you to become a paid subscriber.

I do not say that lightly.

This platform is how we fight back. This is how we get information out before the mainstream media catches up. This is how we expose what they are doing behind the scenes. This is how we build a community that cannot be bought, bullied, or silenced.

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Paid subscribers keep this platform alive.

Paid subscribers make it possible for me to keep reporting, keep traveling, keep going live, keep building this movement, and keep bringing you the insider perspective they do not want you to hear.

The algorithms are not built for truth. The mainstream media is not built to connect these dots. The political establishment is not coming to save us.

That means we have to build our own infrastructure.

That means every paid subscription matters.

If you can become a paid subscriber today, please do it. Not just for me — for this movement. For independent media. For the truth. For the fight ahead.

If you want to support directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And even if you cannot become a paid subscriber, you can still help.

Restack this letter.

Share it with five people.

Leave a comment.

Like the post.

Subscribe on YouTube.

Bring someone new into the movement.

Because every action helps break through the silence.

And we are not just talking anymore.

We are organizing.

If you want to help us make our voices heard in Congress, email:

CallsForCongress@proton.me

This is where we coordinate action. Calls. Emails. Pressure. Peaceful organizing. Real civic engagement.

We are not just watching them steal democracy in slow motion.

We are going to make noise.

We are going to flood the offices.

We are going to make our voices impossible to ignore.

We are going to remind every elected official that they work for the people — not Donald Trump, not Ron DeSantis, not Mar-a-Lago, not the billionaire class, and not the political machines trying to rig the maps.

Subscribe to my YouTube channel: Lev Remembers.

And if you want to support the campaign directly, go to LevParnas.org

Please remember: only U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents can contribute to the campaign. But everyone can support this platform. Everyone can subscribe. Everyone can share. Everyone can restack. Everyone can help grow this movement.

They are counting on people not paying attention.

They are counting on silence.

They are counting on fear.

But we are not afraid.

We are awake.

We are organized.

And we are coming.

Truth has teeth.

— Lev

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look awayl.