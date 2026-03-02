Donald Trump launched a massive military offensive against Iran — and it’s not for the reasons he’s telling you. It’s not because Iran was “days away” from attacking the United States, and it’s not because they were on the verge of acquiring some new weapon that required this level of escalation.

This is about distraction.

While the world watches explosions and breaking news banners, the real fight — the one that threatens Trump personally — is happening right here at home.

And we’ve seen this playbook before.

Just like in Venezuela. He took out the head — Nicolás Maduro — made headlines, declared victory, posed for the cameras. But he left the body. He left the structures. He left the economic apparatus. He left the system intact. And then he bragged about it as if removing a face solved the corruption underneath.

That’s not strategic reform. That’s optics.

Now we’re watching the same model play out again.

Let’s be clear about something: Ayatollah Khomeini and Nicolás Maduro are brutal autocrats — terroristic figures whose policies and regimes have caused suffering and repression, and yes, people like that deserve justice and consequences. Nobody here is defending those facts. We all agree that monsters who oppress, terrorize, and destroy lives must be held accountable.

But the timing and the reasoning behind what we’re seeing right now are not because these regimes suddenly posed an imminent, direct threat to the United States. This isn’t about protecting American democracy. It’s not about protecting American families.

It’s about leverage.

It’s about trophies.

It’s about oil domination, global positioning, and political distraction.

Because when oil futures are already climbing above $70 a barrel as this conflict escalates, you have to ask yourself: Who benefits?

Who profits when global energy markets spike?

Russia benefits — higher oil prices finance their war machine.

Political donor networks tied to energy volatility benefit.

Those repositioning Venezuelan oil assets benefit.

But American families? American soldiers? American taxpayers?

They pay the price.

Already, American service members have died. More have been wounded. And Trump himself has warned that more could be coming.

Just think about that.

American kids are dying.

And the question we have to ask is simple:

Is this truly protecting our democracy?

Or is this protecting one man’s political survival?

Because while this military escalation dominates the headlines, the two things Trump is most desperate to bury are happening quietly at home:

1. The Epstein files.

And

2. Your vote.

I told you 2026 would be different.

I promised you this would be the year of action.

Not reaction. Not outrage cycles. Not sitting back and watching the same playbook unfold while cable news chases the latest shiny object.

Action.

And this week — Is going to be huge.

While Trump is wagging the dog, saber-rattling, attacking countries, flexing for cameras and playing the “strongman” for his base, there are two things keeping him up at night.

Two things he cannot control.

Two things he desperately wants buried.

1. The Epstein files.

And

2. Your vote.

Let’s talk about both.

THE DISTRACTION

You’re watching headlines about foreign conflicts, power plays, “tough guy” speeches, emergency declarations. It’s all designed to dominate the oxygen.

It’s theater.

Because while the cameras are pointed overseas, the real fight is here at home.

Behind the scenes, our Wolfpack — each and every one of you — has been doing something historic.

We have kept the pressure on the Epstein files.

We have refused to let them disappear.

We have worked with members of Congress. We have delivered evidence. We have pushed. We have exposed. We have made noise when others wanted silence.

And make no mistake — it is working.

The people who thought this would fade away are realizing it’s not going anywhere.

That terrifies them.

Please sign the Epstein petition

WHAT HE’S REALLY WORRIED ABOUT

Trump understands one thing better than most politicians:

Control.

Control the narrative.

Control the institutions.

Control the system.

But there are two things he cannot fully control:

Truth — when independent voices refuse to back down.

And elections — when citizens refuse to surrender them.

That’s why this week is so important.

Because while distractions fly, while authoritarian rhetoric grows louder, while chaos dominates the news cycle, we are launching something simple and powerful:

A petition to save our elections.

And let me be blunt about why this petition exists. Tulsi Gabbard is actively reshaping the narrative around foreign interference — not to protect democracy, but to manufacture the justification for expanded emergency powers. And if Trump declares a national emergency tied to election “security,” he could attempt to federalize and centralize control over our elections under the banner of crisis management. That is how democracies erode — under the excuse of protection. Fear is created. Emergency powers are invoked. Authority is consolidated. This petition is our warning shot to Congress: we see the maneuver. We see the setup. And we will not allow emergency powers to become a backdoor takeover of the ballot. If we stay silent now, we won’t get a second chance to object later.

This is step one.

This is us saying clearly:

We see what’s happening.

We will not be gaslit.

We will not allow backroom election manipulation.

We will not allow intimidation, voter suppression, or authoritarian overreach to become normalized.

This petition is not symbolic.

It is a line in the sand.

Please sign Save our Democracy petition

HUGE NEWS IS COMING

I need you to stay tuned.

Wednesday or Thursday, major news is breaking. News that will change the landscape. News I’ve been working on quietly behind the scenes.

When it drops, you will understand why I said 2026 is about action.

But we don’t wait for headlines to move.

We build momentum now.

WHAT YOU CAN DO TODAY

Sign the petitions to Save our elections and Epstein subpoenas.

That is the first and most immediate step. Share them everywhere.

Text them. Email them. Post them. Talk about them. Talk to one person who feels discouraged and remind them they are not alone.

Because here’s the truth:

Authoritarian movements win when people feel isolated.

We are doing the opposite.

We are building connection.

We are building courage.

We are building power.

THIS IS BIGGER THAN A COMMUNITY

I’ve said this before, but I need you to hear me clearly:

We are no longer just a Substack.

We are no longer just a YouTube channel.

We are no longer just a group of concerned citizens.

We are becoming a movement.

A peaceful, relentless, fearless movement.

And movements don’t wait for permission.

They organize.

They mobilize.

They act.

IF YOU CAN CONTRIBUTE, IT MATTERS.

Paid subscriptions push us through the algorithm.

They amplify this message.

They allow independent reporting to survive.

They keep us moving to Washington, to Congress, to where decisions are being made.

If you can contribute — now is the time.

Every dollar keeps this independent.

Every paid subscription strengthens the mission.

Every contribution fuels the fight.

IF YOU CAN’T CONTRIBUTE — YOU ARE STILL ESSENTIAL.

Let me say that again.

If you cannot give financially, you are still just as important.

Your voice matters.

Your shares matter.

Your comments matter.

Your courage matters.

Movements are not built on money alone.

They are built on people who refuse to stay silent.

This week is huge.

History does not move in slow motion. It shifts suddenly. And when it does, the people who prepared are the ones who shape it.

We are preparing.

We are organizing.

We are acting.

We will save our democracy together.

We will protect our elections together.

And we will show the world that when truth and courage stand up, no distraction is powerful enough to stop a united people.

Sign the petition.

Stay tuned.

And get ready.

This is the week we move.

— Lev Parnas

