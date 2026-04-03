Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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VEE LAVALLEE's avatar
VEE LAVALLEE
3d

After being on substack for almost 2 years now I can't believe there are still Americans out there that are falling for his, little dick's, ruse. What's the matter with people? Lev did you, when you worked for this piece of shit, count on the American public being so easy to persuade that up is down and black is white? I guess it's still working! It doesn't matter how many replacements he finds, the issue is why? Why he replaced them. Bondi was due to give testimony in a court of law. If she lied to save little dick she would go down. If she told the truth she would go down. So getting fired or quitting is the only solution to stop her opening her mouth about what she knows and when she knew it. Wake up America, you're being conned yet again. Tulsi's imminent fate will be the same. Hegseth will be sacrificed to get him out to the war with Iran. All he has to say is that his doomsday christian lied to him! Though he might not put it in quite those words as he still needs those doomsday christians lol.

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Lisa 🌸🌞☮️'s avatar
Lisa 🌸🌞☮️
3d

No one I know who knows what is happening sees this as a real change. Just another episode of the reality show, another distraction.

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