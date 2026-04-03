My dear friends,

If you’ve been watching the news yesterday, you’ve probably seen the headlines already.

Pam Bondi is out.

And just like that, the media lights up. The panels start talking. Social media explodes. For a moment, it feels like something shifted — like maybe, just maybe, accountability is finally catching up.

But I need you to slow down for a second. Take a breath. And really think about what you’re seeing.

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Because from where I sit — and from what I’m hearing — this isn’t accountability.

This is a performance.

I’ve seen this play before. I’ve been inside this world. I know how these moves are made, how they’re timed, and most importantly, why they happen when they do. And what we’re witnessing right now follows that exact same pattern.

Donald Trump understands something better than almost anyone: control the narrative, and you control the moment. Give the media something loud, something dramatic, something that feels like blood in the water — and they will chase it every single time.

That’s what this is.

Yes, Pam Bondi is gone. And people will celebrate that. They’ll write about it as if it’s a turning point, as if it signals change, as if something inside this system has corrected itself.

But nothing fundamental has changed.

Because the reality is simple — the person now stepping in is Todd Blanche, who is still part of Trump’s orbit, still part of his control structure. And above everyone, above every title and every position, there is still one person making the decisions.

Donald Trump.

He is not going to put anyone in a position of power who won’t listen to him. That’s not how he operates. It never has been. So when you see a move like this, you have to ask yourself: is this reform… or is this repositioning?

And when you look at the timing, the answer becomes a lot clearer.

Right before this, pressure was building. Real pressure. Conversations around subpoenas. Questions that were getting too close. The Epstein files — something that refuses to go away, no matter how much they want it to. Survivors still waiting. The public still demanding answers.

Now suddenly, everything pauses.

New leadership. New process. New delays.

Testimony that was expected? Pushed back.

Hearings? Delayed.

Momentum? Interrupted.

And once again, the people who deserve answers the most are left in the dark.

That’s not a coincidence.

That’s strategy.

And this is why I always tell you something — and I need you to remember it now more than ever:

Don’t listen to what they say. Watch what they do. Watch the patterns.

Because this isn’t new.

We’ve seen this exact playbook before. Over and over again.

Look at Venezuela. The headline moment came, the world reacted, people thought change was happening. But what actually changed? The structure stayed intact. The system remained. Different face, same control. And the next day, people woke up realizing nothing fundamentally shifted.

Look at Iran. A dramatic move, a show of force, a moment designed to dominate headlines and project strength. But what happened after? The situation became even more unstable. More dangerous. More unpredictable. The underlying problem didn’t go away — it evolved.

And now, you’re watching the same pattern play out here at home.

A dramatic move. A headline that feels like accountability. A moment designed to dominate the news cycle.

But underneath it?

Nothing changes.

Because this was never about fixing anything. This was about controlling the narrative.

And let’s talk about what this really does politically.

Trump didn’t just give the media something to chase — he gave his base something to feed on.

That matters.

Because his base needs constant reinforcement. They need moments that feel like victories. They need something they can point to and say, “See? He’s doing something.”

And Pam Bondi became that piece.

The perfect piece.

A loyalist, now removed, creating the illusion of action — while the system itself stays exactly the same.

And don’t feel bad for her.

Because just like we’ve seen time and time again in Trump world, loyalty doesn’t end when the job does — it pays. People cycle through the system. They stay loyal. And they land on their feet — often even stronger financially and politically than before.

And here’s where it becomes even more important to understand the timing.

Bondi wasn’t just any figure — she was under pressure. Real pressure. Questions around the Epstein files weren’t going away, and Congress had already moved to subpoena her testimony.

Now suddenly, she’s gone.

And what happens next?

Delays. Confusion. Process resets.

Exactly what you would expect if the goal wasn’t transparency — but time.

And while everyone is focused on Bondi, something else is happening that almost no one is talking about — but I’m telling you, you need to pay attention.

Tulsi Gabbard.

Watch what happens next.

Because unlike Bondi, who leaves as a loyalist, still part of the machine, Gabbard represents something different. There are fractures inside this world right now. Real ones. Different factions, different interests, different power centers that don’t always align.

From what I’m hearing, she’s become a wild card. And in a system like Trump’s, where control is everything, wild cards don’t last long.

If that move happens — and I believe we are heading in that direction — then you’re not just looking at personnel changes anymore.

You’re looking at a power struggle playing out in real time.

And all of this is happening while Trump is dealing with pressures he cannot easily control — internationally, politically, legally. The situation around Iran continues to evolve in ways that don’t neatly fit into his narrative. The Epstein pressure isn’t going away. And internally, the cracks are getting harder to hide.

So what does he do?

He does what he always does.

He creates a distraction.

A moment big enough, loud enough, dramatic enough to pull everyone’s attention away from the real story.

And once again, the media follows.

But we don’t have to.

That’s why I’m writing this to you.

Because I don’t want you caught up in the noise. I don’t want you celebrating something that isn’t real progress. I don’t want you looking in one direction while everything that actually matters is happening somewhere else.

We’re not sitting still here.

We are organizing. Quietly, but deliberately. We are building something that doesn’t rely on their narratives or their timelines. We are preparing to use every tool we have — our voices, our phones, our emails — to make sure that this moment doesn’t just pass like all the others.

This is about sustained pressure. Real pressure. The kind that doesn’t disappear after a headline fades.

If you want to be part of that, if you want to help us build this the right way, reach out:

📧 levpttp@proton.me

This is grassroots. This is people-powered. And it only works if we all step into it together.

And listen — not everyone can become a paid subscriber, and that’s okay. I mean that sincerely. But every single one of you can still make a difference.

👉 Subscribe

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Those actions take seconds — but they are what drive the algorithm. They are what push this information out beyond this circle. They are how we grow.

If you can become a paid subscriber, it matters more than you know. It helps keep this platform independent. It helps me continue doing this work without interference, without compromise.

And if you want to support directly:

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Every bit of support goes toward keeping this platform alive and expanding what we’re building together.

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Because the truth is — what I’m doing here isn’t without risk.

I’m speaking out about people and systems that don’t like to be exposed. I’m sharing information that others won’t. And while Trump and his administration continue to undermine institutions, distort reality, and manipulate the narrative, I’m choosing to stand here and tell you what I see happening behind the curtain.

That comes with a cost.

And that’s why I need your support.

Not just for me — but for what this represents.

Because this isn’t just a Substack.

This isn’t just content.

This is a movement.

And we are not going anywhere.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.