Good morning, folks.

I hope you all had a good weekend. I hope you got some rest, got some time with your family, got a minute away from all of this. You’ve earned it. This year hasn’t given anybody much of a break.

Before I go any further — to every paid subscriber, to everybody who’s part of this Lev Remembers community — thank you. Thank you for making this possible.

I’ve got a lot to share with you, and a lot more coming this week. Tomorrow I’m traveling to Washington to sit down with members of Congress — about our elections, about protecting them, about everything we talk about in these letters. I’ll bring you back whatever I can from those rooms.

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But first, the last forty-eight hours. Because it’s been chaos, and I want you up to speed before the week starts and the noise machine takes over.

Last night, Lindsey Graham died. Seventy-one years old. His office is calling it a “brief and sudden illness.” Emergency crews responded to a cardiac arrest at his home on Capitol Hill.

Mitch McConnell has now been in a hospital bed for four weeks. Since June 14. His office still won’t say why. Police scanner audio indicates CPR was performed at his home and that he was found unconscious. He hasn’t cast a vote since June 11. The governor of Kentucky is demanding answers publicly and getting nothing back. The Senate returns tomorrow.

Friday night, federal agents went to the homes of New York Times reporters and handed them grand jury subpoenas — over what they published about the Qatari jet.

Trump went back to Walter Reed, and the White House is telling you, again, that it’s just a routine physical.

The Strait of Hormuz is officially closed again, three weeks after we were all sold a peace deal and a photo op.

And today at five o’clock, Michael Cohen goes on the air with the personal blessing of Donald Trump.

I’m on the phone with my people today about Graham and about McConnell, and I’ll bring you what I get as soon as I get it. Stay tuned. You’ll hear it here first.

In the meantime, I’ve said this to you a hundred times, and it has never been truer than it is this morning:

Don’t listen to what they say. Watch what they do.

WHAT THEY DID FRIDAY NIGHT

Four New York Times reporters — Julian Barnes, Eric Lipton, Tyler Pager, Eric Schmitt — were served with subpoenas ordering them before a grand jury in Manhattan this week. The subpoenas cite “an alleged violation of federal criminal law.” They don’t say which law. They don’t say anything else.

What did those four men do? They reported that the Secret Service urged Trump to fly out of the NATO summit in Turkey on the old Air Force One instead of the Boeing 747 Qatar handed him, the one we spent four hundred million dollars retrofitting. The next day they reported the gifted jet was missing defensive countermeasures the old plane had, including its antimissile capability. CNN’s reporting matched it. The people whose entire job is keeping a president breathing were more comfortable with the plane that was built to keep a president breathing than with a present that got its armor bolted on afterward.

Before the story ran, a senior FBI official called the Times and asked them to hold it. Wouldn’t say why. They ran it anyway.

Friday, Kash Patel went to the White House to discuss the leak investigation, then got on the phone with Trump about it the same day.

The subpoenas went out that evening. Signed by Jay Clayton, the U.S. Attorney in Manhattan, and the man Trump nominated last month to run the entire American intelligence community.

And here is what the Justice Department says about all of it: they insist they’re not targeting journalists. They’re targeting the people inside the government who leak.

Folks, read that again.

Yes — they are going after the reporters. They are trying to shut the press up and hollow the First Amendment out until there’s nothing left of it.

But the reporters were never the real target. The real target is the whistleblowers.

The people inside. The ones who see something wrong and pick up the phone. That is who this is designed to silence and that is who it has always been designed to silence.

And I have been telling you this since the first day I came to this platform.

WALTER REED, AGAIN

Saturday, Trump announced he’d “just finished” a physical. Wouldn’t say when. The White House called it routine — the way they always call it routine.

Count with me. This is the fourth publicly disclosed medical exam of this term. The third trip to Walter Reed in about fourteen months. Two dental visits in Florida on top of it, this year alone.

And in May, coming out of the last one, he didn’t call it an annual. He posted it himself, on Truth Social. He called it his 6 month physical.

The White House says annual. He says six months.

One of them is telling the truth by accident.

You know the rest, because the photographs dragged it out of them one piece at a time. Chronic venous insufficiency. Swollen ankles. A bruised hand under so much makeup that the makeup is more reliable than the flag pin with three different stories to explain it. Handshakes. Then aspirin. Then a bump. Imaging last October the White House first called an MRI and later admitted was a CT scan. Results “PERFECTLY normal,” in capital letters, and not one number released to back it up.

Forty percent of Americans now say he’s mentally sharp enough for the job. Forty-four percent say he’s physically up to it — down ten points in a matter of months.

THE STRAIT THAT NEVER REOPENED

Remember the deal? June 17th. Islamabad. Fourteen points brokered by Pakistan, signed and photographed. The strait reopens. The blockade lifts. The ceasefire holds.

It lasted days.

Iran declared it closed again. Ships were hit. We struck more than eighty Iranian targets and put the oil sanctions back on. Trump declared the ceasefire over on the 8th. Our forces hit Iranian coastal cities two nights running, and Iran fired ballistic missiles at U.S. bases in Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

Today is day one hundred and thirty-three. Traffic through the strait is running at about a third of normal. War-risk insurance is at eight times what it was. The center of the channel is mined. Roughly three hundred and eighty ships are still stranded out there — some since February — with crews aboard who cannot get home.

Now look at the price of oil. Brent in the mid-seventies. Below where it sat before this war started.

The most important waterway on the planet is mined shut, and gas is cheap.

That doesn’t make sense. And it isn’t supposed to.

AND TODAY, MICHAEL COHEN GETS A MICROPHONE

Five o’clock. A weekly show on 77 WABC in New York. The station is owned by John Catsimatidis — a major Trump donor — who told the New York Post he checked with the White House before hiring him. No objection. Everything is fine.

And Cohen says Trump gave him a personal recommendation. That the President thinks he’ll be the next Rush Limbaugh.

Michael Cohen. The fixer. The man who arranged the Stormy Daniels payments, testified against Donald Trump, and went to federal prison for it.

And nobody in that entire press corps is asking the only question that matters.

And here’s what I’ve been telling you from the beginning: it’s never the things they’re showing you that matter most. It’s the things they’re not showing you.

So before this week starts — before the new chaos gets here — let me give you the inside report. What my sources are telling me. What’s really going on underneath all of it.