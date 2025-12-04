Elect Dumbasses, Get Dumbass Results: The Imploding Trump Administration with Katie Phang and Lev Parnas

You don’t want to miss this one. Join me as I sit down with Wajahat Ali and Katie Phang for a no-spin, no-script conversation about what’s really happening in America right now — from Trump’s escalating attacks on women and the press, to the growing cracks inside MAGA world, to how the media keeps looking away from the most dangerous parts of the story. This isn’t a pundit panel, it’s a real talk, receipts-on-the-table episode with people who actually understand what’s at stake and aren’t afraid to say it out loud.

Share

We’ll connect the dots the rest of the networks won’t: how Trump’s language is fueling violence, how his enablers are already planning payback, and why this next year will decide not just who wins an election, but what kind of country we’re going to be. If you’ve ever felt like you’re screaming into the void while everyone else shrugs, this conversation is for you.

Make sure you watch, share, and spread the word so more people hear the truth they won’t get on cable. And if you can, become a paid subscriber and support the mission so we can keep bringing you these unfiltered conversations and breaking stories in real time.

That’s why this community matters so much.

You are not getting this level of detail, context, and inside reporting from cable news. By the time they catch up — if they ever do — the deal will already be baked. The point of Lev Remembers is that you hear it first, unfiltered, from someone who lived inside this world and is now tearing the cover off it.

If you want to stay ahead of what’s really happening behind the scenes — in Moscow, in Kyiv, in Caracas, and in Trump world — I need you to stand with me:

🔻 Become a paid subscriber

If this letter helps you see the bigger picture, if you rely on these breakdowns to understand what’s really going on, please upgrade to a paid subscription. That’s what keeps this work independent, fearless, and focused on truth instead of access.

🔻 Support the mission to save democracy

🔻 Stay plugged into the movement

Watch and share our live breakdowns and deep dives on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/@LevRemembers

Pick up Shadow Diplomacy and our No Kings merch at

https://levremembers.com — the book and message Trump never wanted you to see.

They are counting on you being tired, overwhelmed, and in the dark.

I’m going to keep bringing you what my sources tell me from inside these rooms and around them — even when it puts a target on my back from Trump’s world and Putin’s world alike. All I ask is that if you value that, you help me keep this going.

Subscribe. Contribute if you can. Share this letter.

Thank you for watching and for standing with me in this fight.

-Lev Parnas