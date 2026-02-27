Elections in Peril: Secret Plot to Seize Control of Your Vote EXPOSED

Join me LIVE with Ellie Leonard, Zev Shalev, and Wajahat Ali as we break down the latest developments in the Epstein files and the escalating fight over election reform. What we’re uncovering is not just another headline — it’s a pattern. A pattern of power protecting itself. A pattern of systems being tested. And yes, our elections are in peril. If you care about accountability, transparency, and the future of this democracy, you cannot afford to sit this one out.

Share

We’re also breaking major developments involving Tulsi Gabbard and the growing battle over so-called “election reform” — reforms that, when you actually read the fine print, raise serious alarms about access, oversight, and who ultimately controls the machinery of our democracy. As Trump ramps up his rhetoric about fraud and “rigged systems,” the moves happening behind the scenes are just as important as the speeches in front of the cameras. What’s being proposed, who’s aligning with whom, and how these structural changes could impact voter access and certification processes — that’s what we’re unpacking. Because when powerful figures start reshaping election rules while simultaneously claiming the system is broken, we have to ask: is this about security… or about control?

We are connecting dots the mainstream media won’t touch. We’re asking the hard questions about who knew what, who covered what, and why the same networks keep resurfacing. And at the same time, we’re confronting what’s happening to the integrity of our electoral system. This is about truth. This is about justice. This is about whether we remain a nation of laws — or slide further into corruption disguised as politics.

Now more than ever, I need you to sign the petition. Add your name. Demand subpoenas. Demand transparency. Demand accountability. The louder our voices, the harder we are to ignore. This petition is not symbolic — it is leverage. It is proof that the people are watching.

👉 https://www.change.org/p/demand-congress-subpoena-key-figures-on-epstein-case

And we are building something bigger than a show — we are building a movement. If you’ve been thinking about joining our volunteer group, now is the time. We need organizers. Researchers. Digital warriors. People willing to share, amplify, and stand shoulder to shoulder with us. This mission only works when we move together.

👉 Levpttp@proton.me

Becoming a paid subscriber is one of the most powerful actions you can take. It fuels the investigations. It keeps us independent. It strengthens our reach in the algorithm. Paid subscribers push this community to the front lines of the information war. You’re not just supporting content — you’re funding accountability.

And as we’re on the move, traveling, delivering evidence, meeting with lawmakers, your contributions mean more than I can explain:

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/3e340cd39

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every dollar keeps us moving. Every dollar keeps us independent. Every dollar keeps our voices loud.

And if you can’t contribute financially, hear me clearly — your actions matter just as much. Your shares. Your likes. Your comments. Your texts to friends. Your reposts. Bringing new people into this community is power. We are not just an audience. We are a family. We are a movement.

Spread this far and wide. Watch the live. Sign the petition. Step up.

Because if we don’t fight for accountability now, we may not recognize the system we wake up to tomorrow.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching strain in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away..