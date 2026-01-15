EMRGENCY APPEAL FOR UKRAINE w/Phil Ittner and Malcolm Nance

Folks, please watch this and share it far and wide. I’m joining Malcolm Nance and Philip Iitner for live coverage from Ukraine as an unfolding emergency grips the country. While politicians debate and headlines move on, real people are freezing right now. Families are losing power. Hospitals are struggling. Lives are on the line.

This isn’t abstract. It’s happening in real time. The cold is brutal, infrastructure is shattered, and without generators, people will die. That’s why we’re bringing you the truth straight from the ground—and why your support right now matters. Generators mean heat. Heat means survival. Survival means hope.

If you’re able, please help us keep the lights on and the heat running by supporting the generator effort. Every share helps. Every dollar helps. Every action counts.

GoFundMe (Generators for Ukraine): https://gofund.me/00464b8ff

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

I ask this humbly and directly: stand with Ukraine. Stand with the people who are enduring the unimaginable. Stand with us as we refuse to look away.

