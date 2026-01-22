Family, this is the moment that unites us.

The Epstein files cut through politics, party, and personality. They speak to something deeper: a shared moral line that should never have been crossed—and yet was, repeatedly, by people protected by power. Jeffrey Epstein left behind victims whose lives were shattered while the truth was delayed, buried, or ignored. Those victims deserve justice. And we, the people, deserve a government that believes in accountability and the rule of law—not selective silence.

If you’re angry, you’re right to be.

If you’re exhausted, frustrated, and tired of watching the powerful skate by while survivors wait—that feeling matters. But anger without action is exactly what the system counts on. That’s why this petition exists. It turns outrage into movement. It turns pain into pressure. It turns “enough is enough” into a demand Congress cannot ignore.

Here is the demand—clear and lawful: Congress must subpoena Michael Cohen, Michael Wolff, and Steve Bannon to testify under oath about what they know regarding Epstein and his network. Their names have surfaced. The public has a right to the truth. Compelling testimony is how a democracy proves that justice is not a privilege for the few—but a right for all. No more podcasts. No more spin. No more memory lapses. Sworn testimony. Period.

Let me be absolutely clear: this is not about choosing one path and abandoning the rest. We can walk and chew gum at the same time. Congress can—and must—demand the full release of the Epstein files and act immediately on what has already been made public. And what’s already out there is not nothing. Names have been released. Serious names. And there are three individuals in particular—Michael Cohen, Michael Wolff, and Steve Bannon—whose sworn testimony alone could blow this wide open right now, before another single document ever drops. That’s why this matters. That’s why this action matters. And that’s why this petition is so important—because subpoenas don’t wait for permission, and accountability doesn’t happen on its own.

Signing this petition is not symbolic—it is action.

Every signature increases pressure. Every share widens the circle. Every paid subscription strengthens the platform that keeps this investigation alive and independent. Paid subscribers don’t just support reporting—they break the algorithm, protect this work from intimidation, and keep us ahead of a media cycle that too often follows rather than leads. This is how we force transparency. This is how we demand accountability. This is how survivors finally get heard.

So if you’re angry—act.

If you’re tired—act.

If you’re frustrated—act.

Enough is enough.

This is how a nation confronts a dark chapter—with courage, unity, and action. I’m not backing down. And with you standing with me, the truth doesn’t stand alone.

Stay loud. Stay focused. Stay united.

— Lev Parnas

