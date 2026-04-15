I’m writing this as I prepare to head to Washington, D.C.

There is a lot happening right now.

From global tensions with Iran… to political chaos here at home… to nonstop breaking news across every network.

But through all of it, there is one thing I do not want us to lose focus on:

Power.

Who has it.

How it’s used.

And how it’s abused.

Because the chaos we’re seeing—whether it’s international conflicts or domestic instability—doesn’t happen on its own.

It comes from people in power.

And that’s why I’m writing this.

Because what we saw this past week wasn’t just another scandal.

It was a glimpse into how that power actually operates behind the scenes.

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What unfolded this week involving Eric Swalwell was not just breaking news.

It was exposure.

Because now we are seeing something escalate:

Multiple investigations across states

More women coming forward

More people inside Washington beginning to acknowledge what they knew

And as always, the same phrases begin to surface:

“I heard things.”

“There were rumors.”

“People knew.”

But people don’t just rise through the ranks of power surrounded by whispers like this overnight.

That kind of environment is built.

It is allowed.

It is protected.

And that forces the real question:

Who allowed it to continue?

From One Case… to a Pattern

At first, people try to isolate it.

They say: “This is about one person.”

But then more names start surfacing.

More conversations begin behind closed doors.

More patterns begin to reveal themselves.

And that’s when you realize—

This isn’t isolated.

This is systemic.

This is exactly why the Epstein files are so important.

Not just because of the names.

But because of what they exposed:

A system built on:

Power

Influence

Access

Silence

A system where behavior wasn’t just happening—it was being protected.

And what we are now seeing inside Congress is not separate from that system.

It is a continuation of it.

Same Structure — Different Faces

The Epstein network showed us something critical:

When people reach a certain level of power, they begin to believe they are untouchable.

But even more dangerous than that—

They rely on others to protect them.

For access.

For influence.

For political gain.

And now, in Washington, we are seeing the same structure:

People who knew and stayed silent

People who heard and chose not to act

Systems designed to bury, settle, and move forward

This is not coincidence.

This is how power protects itself.

What made the Epstein case so explosive—and why we are still talking about it today—is not just what one man did.

It’s what so many people allowed to happen.

For years, there were warnings, settlements, rumors—people in positions of power who saw, heard, and chose to look the other way.

That’s how systems like this survive.

That’s how more victims are created.

Not just because of a predator—

But because of a culture that protects power over people.

And that’s why this moment matters so much.

Because this pattern doesn’t stay in the past.

It reaches the very top.

We have a President of the United States, Donald Trump, who was found liable in a civil case involving E. Jean Carroll for sexual assault and has faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct over the years.

That matters.

Because when accountability is inconsistent at the highest level, it sends a message throughout the entire system:

That power can protect itself.

That silence will be tolerated.

That consequences are optional.

And that is how these patterns continue.

And this is where it becomes bigger than any one individual.

Because silence in these situations is not neutral.

Silence is participation.

Silence is protection.

Silence is what allows these patterns to continue for years—until they explode.

This Isn’t About Age — It’s About Power

There are people right now trying to minimize all of this.

Saying:

“They’re adults.”

“This isn’t the same.”

That completely misses the point.

This is about power imbalance.

Young interns.

Junior staffers.

People entering Washington to build a future.

Placed in rooms where others control:

Their careers

Their opportunities

Their voices

That is not equality.

That is leverage.

And when leverage is used improperly—

That is abuse of power.

We’ve Seen This Before

We’ve watched this exact pattern unfold in other industries:

Harvey Weinstein

Sean Combs

For years, people whispered.

For years, people suspected.

But nothing changed—until it all came crashing down.

The question now is:

Are we watching that same cycle repeat itself in Washington?

This is why we are launching:

Enough is Enough: Calls for Congress

This is not symbolic.

This is sustained pressure.

Every single day:

Calls

Emails

Demands for accountability

📩 Register now: callsforcongress@proton.me

Because we are not waiting for the next election.

We are making our voices heard now.

Why Becoming a Paid Subscriber Matters

Let me be completely honest with you.

This platform, this movement, this voice—none of it is backed by corporations, lobbyists, or special interests.

It is powered by you.

Becoming a paid subscriber is not just support—it is what allows this entire operation to exist and grow. It allows us to keep investigating, keep speaking, keep exposing what others won’t touch. It helps us break through algorithms that try to bury these stories and ensures that this message reaches more people every single day.

It also allows us to build the infrastructure behind this movement—the research, the coordination, the outreach, the ability to actually turn information into action.

If you believe in what we’re doing, if you believe in truth, accountability, and exposing corruption—this is how you become part of it.

And if you want to support directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every bit helps. Every contribution matters.

Because this is not just content.

This is a fight.

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My Commitment

I am not going to Washington to become part of this system.

I am going to expose it.

To investigate it.

To hold accountable:

Those who abused power

And those who protected it

Because the truth is simple:

Those who look the other way…

Are part of the problem.

And If You Can’t Contribute — You Still Matter

This is not about money.

This is about people.

If you can’t become a paid subscriber, I understand.

You are still part of this family.

And everyone can do something:

Subscribe

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Restack

Comment

Bring others into this movement

Because movements are built by people who refuse to stay silent.

This is bigger than one scandal.

This is about a system that has protected itself for too long.

And right now—

That system is starting to crack.

The question is no longer whether the truth will come out.

The question is:

Will we stand up and demand it… or will we look away again?

Because history has shown us what happens when people stay silent.

And this time—

We don’t.

📩 Register: callsforcongress@proton.me

Join me tonight live at 7PM eastern for Lev Remembers: The Insider Report

where we break down all the latest developments and what’s coming next.

This is not just a community.

This is a movement.

And we’re just getting started.

— Lev Parnas

Candidate for Congress | Florida-27

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.