Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
7h

Lev, you’re doing such great work. Stay focused. Don’t forget to enjoy that new grandbaby along the way too.

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Nancy Reike's avatar
Nancy Reike
7h

Hi Lev. Have a good trip to DC. I hope you get the things done that you need done. I know it's a lot of work! uh- You know what? I don't think it ever stopped..................But i know that none of us are going to until they do what is right. Take Care, Be safe.

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