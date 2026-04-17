BIG DAY TOMORROW — THIS IS WHERE IT STARTS

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH — MAKE CONGRESS HEAR US

Tomorrow is not just another day.

Tomorrow is action.

For too long, they’ve counted on our silence.

They’ve counted on us being distracted, divided, and tired.

They’ve been wrong before.

And tomorrow — we prove it.

Enough is enough.

Share

WHAT WE’RE DOING

We are launching a coordinated, sustained effort to make sure our voices are not just heard — but impossible to ignore.

📞 Call your representatives

📧 Email their offices

📢 Speak out and demand accountability

Not for one hour. Not for one headline.

But continuously.

Because real change doesn’t happen when we whisper.

It happens when the pressure becomes too loud to dismiss.

THIS IS A MOVEMENT — AND IT’S GROWING

I’ve been working behind the scenes, and I can tell you this:

More people are joining.

More names are stepping forward.

More momentum is building.

Patriots. Veterans. Everyday Americans.

People who are done watching and ready to act.

And this is just the beginning

YOU NEED TO BE PART OF THIS

If you haven’t registered yet — do it now.

👉 callsforcongress@proton.me

Send your email. Get on the list. Stay informed.

Be part of something that is organized, focused, and relentless.

Because the truth is simple:

Nothing changes unless we force it to change.

WHY YOUR SUPPORT MATTERS

I don’t have corporate sponsors.

I don’t have billion-dollar backing.

This platform — this movement — is powered by you.

When you become a paid subscriber, you’re not just unlocking content.

You’re helping:

Keep this platform independent and uncensored

Push these messages further through the algorithm

Fund the time, research, and coordination needed to organize real action

Build something that can actually compete with the noise and disinformation

👉 If you believe in this mission — become a paid subscriber today.

👉 support directly.

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

IF YOU CAN’T — YOU’RE STILL PART OF THIS

I mean this.

If you can’t contribute financially, that’s okay. You’re still family.

But everyone can do something:

Subscribe (free)

Restack

Share this post

Like and comment

Bring others into this movement

Every action matters. Every voice counts.

Share

THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING

We are not doing this for one day.

We are doing every day, until congress begins to act.

We are doing this because accountability matters.

Because silence is no longer an option.

Together, we are not just a community.

We are a movement.

And tomorrow…

we rise — and we make Congress hear us.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.