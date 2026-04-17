ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: Tomorrow, We Make Congress Hear Us
A nationwide call to action begins — register now, raise your voice, and be part of the movement demanding accountability.
BIG DAY TOMORROW — THIS IS WHERE IT STARTS
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH — MAKE CONGRESS HEAR US
Tomorrow is not just another day.
Tomorrow is action.
For too long, they’ve counted on our silence.
They’ve counted on us being distracted, divided, and tired.
They’ve been wrong before.
And tomorrow — we prove it.
Enough is enough.
WHAT WE’RE DOING
We are launching a coordinated, sustained effort to make sure our voices are not just heard — but impossible to ignore.
📞 Call your representatives
📧 Email their offices
📢 Speak out and demand accountability
Not for one hour. Not for one headline.
But continuously.
Because real change doesn’t happen when we whisper.
It happens when the pressure becomes too loud to dismiss.
THIS IS A MOVEMENT — AND IT’S GROWING
I’ve been working behind the scenes, and I can tell you this:
More people are joining.
More names are stepping forward.
More momentum is building.
Patriots. Veterans. Everyday Americans.
People who are done watching and ready to act.
And this is just the beginning
YOU NEED TO BE PART OF THIS
If you haven’t registered yet — do it now.
Send your email. Get on the list. Stay informed.
Be part of something that is organized, focused, and relentless.
Because the truth is simple:
Nothing changes unless we force it to change.
WHY YOUR SUPPORT MATTERS
I don’t have corporate sponsors.
I don’t have billion-dollar backing.
This platform — this movement — is powered by you.
When you become a paid subscriber, you’re not just unlocking content.
You’re helping:
Keep this platform independent and uncensored
Push these messages further through the algorithm
Fund the time, research, and coordination needed to organize real action
Build something that can actually compete with the noise and disinformation
👉 If you believe in this mission — become a paid subscriber today.
👉 support directly.
Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS
PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS
Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com
IF YOU CAN’T — YOU’RE STILL PART OF THIS
I mean this.
If you can’t contribute financially, that’s okay. You’re still family.
But everyone can do something:
Subscribe (free)
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Bring others into this movement
Every action matters. Every voice counts.
THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING
We are not doing this for one day.
We are doing every day, until congress begins to act.
We are doing this because accountability matters.
Because silence is no longer an option.
Together, we are not just a community.
We are a movement.
And tomorrow…
we rise — and we make Congress hear us.
— Lev Parnas
P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.
And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear
Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.
👏🏻👏🏻 On it!📞📞
...actually the only thing we need to be fighting for is food for our troops until they are back home and TRump and admin are punished for crimes against them. It is my opinion that they all must be hanged for treason as it was before Trump got in the first time. I am glad you are on the right side of this and surely you can have an impact. The people surely cannot. Thank you for your patriotism!