Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Lisa Farlin's avatar
Lisa Farlin
9m

👏🏻👏🏻 On it!📞📞

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BethG's avatar
BethG
14m

...actually the only thing we need to be fighting for is food for our troops until they are back home and TRump and admin are punished for crimes against them. It is my opinion that they all must be hanged for treason as it was before Trump got in the first time. I am glad you are on the right side of this and surely you can have an impact. The people surely cannot. Thank you for your patriotism!

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