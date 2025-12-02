Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

EXCLUSIVE: Venezuela Inside Play Revealed With Lev Parnas

Lev Parnas and Really American
Dec 02, 2025

Tonight we’re going live, exclusively on Really American with Chip Franklin. Join us as we tear into what’s really happening in this country — no spin, no corporate talking points, just unfiltered, behind-the-scenes truth about the fight for America right now.

This is more than a livestream — it’s part of our mission. I helped build MAGA from the inside, and now I’m using everything I know to take it apart piece by piece.

That’s why I need you with me. Make sure you subscribe and become a paid subscriber so we can keep this going, keep it independent, and keep bringing you the truth before the press conferences and the spin. Watch and share the show on my YouTube channel: , and if you’re able, please help fuel this work:

And don’t forget to pick up my book Shadow Diplomacy at https://levremembers.com — the book Trump never wanted you to read, because it lays out the blueprint for exactly what we’re living through right now. Subscribe, share, support, and join us live — let’s do this together.

