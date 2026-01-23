I want to be very clear with you — what you’ve been watching unfold over the last several weeks is not chaos, and it is not coincidence. According to multiple sources I trust deeply, both here in the United States and abroad, the Greenland “takeover,” the threats, the walk-back, and the sudden deal announced in Davos were never about Greenland alone. They were designed as a strategic distraction, timed and executed to pull the world’s attention away from what truly threatens powerful people and entrenched interests right now.

Greenland was the shiny object. The real game was happening elsewhere.

While the public was whipped into a frenzy over whether the United States would use force, impose tariffs, or destabilize NATO over Greenland, attention was deliberately drawn away from the Epstein files, the accelerating crisis in Minnesota and Venezuela, and — most critically — the weakening of Ukraine at the exact moment it needs unity and resolve the most.

This distraction worked. You could see it in real time. NATO leadership, European governments, and global media were pulled into reactive mode — forced to debate sovereignty, Arctic security, and American unpredictability — instead of focusing on Ukraine, accountability, and the broader authoritarian power play unfolding across continents.

Then came Davos.

For days leading up to it, Donald Trump publicly escalated rhetoric — threats of force, threats of economic pressure, threats designed to alarm allies and dominate headlines. And then, almost on cue, the moment Davos began, the tone flipped. Suddenly: no force. Suddenly: a deal. Suddenly: calm. Suddenly: a framework confirmed with NATO officials present. The crisis manufactured just long enough to extract leverage — and then released.

That wasn’t leadership. That was theater.

And while the cameras focused on stages and soundbites, Kirill Dmitriyev, Russia’s key financial envoy and Putin’s trusted operator, was in Davos — not hiding, not sidelined, but active. Dmitriyev does not operate in good faith diplomacy; he operates in signaling, pressure, and psychological warfare. Watch his behavior. Watch how he trolls Ukrainians and Europeans alike — mocking unity, dismissing suffering, projecting inevitability. This is not accidental bravado. It is calculated dominance messaging.

Behind the scenes, Dmitriyev was meeting with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — individuals who have long blurred the line between diplomacy, business, and private power. My sources are clear: conversations were taking place not about peace, but about realignment — energy partnerships, post-war “reconstruction,” pipelines, and leverage. Nord Stream was not a ghost of the past in those conversations; it was a template.

And as all of this unfolded, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was summoned.

That word matters. He was not casually invited. He was called in at a moment when the narrative had already been shifted against him. You can see it in his face, in his words, in his response. Zelensky did not speak like a man walking into a neutral discussion — he spoke like a leader being pressured while his country bleeds.

I encourage you to watch closely the videos I will be sharing. Watch how Zelensky responds. Watch how carefully he chooses his words. Watch how he resists being folded into a process that is being sold as “peace” but feels far more like transactional surrender dressed up as diplomacy.

Zelensky made something painfully clear — and Europe needs to hear it without filters or wishful thinking. He warned that too many leaders keep waiting for President Trump to “change,” to soften, to suddenly become someone else once the moment demands responsibility. But Trump is exactly who he shows you he is. He is not evolving. He is not recalibrating. He is not preparing to put values over leverage. Zelensky’s message wasn’t emotional — it was sober and urgent.

Zelensky also spoke about the pressure placed on him behind the scenes — the quiet warnings to not provoke America, to avoid asking for the missiles and defenses Ukraine needs to respond to Russian aggression, to stay “reasonable” while his country is being destroyed. He laid bare the absurdity of that demand: Ukraine is told to restrain itself while Russia escalates without consequence. And then came his blunt warning to Europe — this war does not stop at Ukraine’s borders. If aggression is rewarded, if deterrence is denied, if Ukraine is forced to fight with one hand tied behind its back, Europe will be next. History has already shown how this ends. Ignoring it now would not be caution — it would be surrender.

At the same time Zelensky was being pressed, Witkoff and Kushner were flying to meet with Vladimir Putin. Let that sink in. While Ukraine is under active attack — while civilians are freezing, dying, and being buried — Putin is being treated not as an aggressor, but as a stakeholder.

Even worse, Trump has now openly invited Putin to sit on what he calls a “peace committee.”

Think about the obscenity of that.

A dictator, actively prosecuting a war of aggression, invited onto a peace committee. That alone should tell you everything you need to know. This is not about peace. This is about business, leverage, and carving up outcomes — whether it’s Ukraine, Gaza, or energy corridors — without regard for human cost.

I warned you about this. I have warned you repeatedly. This pattern did not begin with Greenland, and it will not end there. What you are seeing in Venezuela, in the Middle East, in Europe — it is one strategic play. The same actors. The same methods. The same contempt for democratic institutions and human life.

Saudi power brokers like MBS, Putin’s inner circle, Trump and his envoys — this is a network that understands distraction, pressure, and fatigue. They rely on the world looking away at the wrong moment. They rely on confusion. They rely on people believing that these events are disconnected.

They are not.

And while all of this maneuvering is happening in warm conference rooms and private jets, Ukraine is still being bombed. People are still dying. Families are still freezing in the dark. Cities are still under attack. That is the reality behind the rhetoric.

This is why we cannot look away. This is why we must keep our eyes on the ball. And this is why independent voices — not captured media, not sanitized narratives — matter more than ever.

Stay focused. Stay loud. Stay human.

-Lev Parnas

