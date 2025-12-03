Tonight I need you to understand something very clearly: what happened in Moscow was not a peace negotiation. It was a business meeting dressed up as diplomacy.

From the moment I came to Substack, I warned you about three names: Kirill Dmitriev, Jared Kushner, and Steve Witkoff. I told you these weren’t side characters — they were the backchannel. Now you’re watching that backchannel operate in real time.

Putin did not meet with the President of the United States.

He did not meet with the Secretary of State.

He met with Donald Trump’s son-in-law and his fixer.

That tells you everything.

If this were a serious, lawful peace process, Trump’s own Secretary of State, Marco Rubio — the man who sat across from the Ukrainians — would have been in that room. He wasn’t. Instead, Trump sent the family and the bag man. Because this was never about Ukraine’s sovereignty or ending the war. It was about oil, gas, minerals, money, and power.

While you saw motorcades and photo-ops, my sources say something very different was happening behind the scenes.

Kushner and Witkoff were wined and dined by Kirill Dmitriev — black caviar, fine wine, sightseeing on Red Square like VIP tourists. And just like in that Bloomberg recording where Witkoff coached the Russians on how to talk to Trump, my sources tell me Dmitriev was now coaching Jared Kushner on how to talk to Vladimir Putin.

And understand this: I highlight Kushner’s briefing because Steve Witkoff doesn’t need instructions.

This is his seventh trip to Russia in ten months.

Seven visits in less than a year. No real ceasefire. No binding guarantees for Ukraine. No honest map for peace. Just more “documents,” more “discussions,” more time bought for Putin and more leverage created for Trump.

So what were they really talking about?

Energy and Nord Stream logic – how to restore or reinvent Moscow’s energy chokehold on Europe through new routes, shell companies, and “joint ventures,” while Trump sells it back home as cheap energy and “great deals.”

Critical minerals and rebuilding contracts – how to carve up Ukraine’s resources and reconstruction like a real estate project, with oligarchs and friendly investors positioned to cash in while Ukrainians bury their dead.

Sanctions and access – what economic relief and Western access Putin can expect.

Russian oligarch investment into the United States – how Kremlin-linked money can quietly flow into U.S. real estate, energy, and strategic projects through cutouts and “partners,” buying influence and embedding Moscow’s interests deep inside our own economy.

What they are not doing is fighting for a just peace that protects Ukraine’s sovereignty and security.

What they are doing is writing term sheets for a new power arrangement that benefits Trump, Putin, their donors, and their oligarch circles — and leaves the rest of us to live with the consequences.

By telling you this, I’m not only exposing Trump. I’m also putting a spotlight on Putin and the network of fixers, billionaires, and operatives on both sides who think they can redraw borders, markets, and even elections from the shadows. This is the same architecture I laid out in my book Shadow Diplomacy — and it’s repeating itself, almost line for line.

That’s why this community matters so much.

You are not getting this level of detail, context, and inside reporting from cable news. By the time they catch up — if they ever do — the deal will already be baked. The point of Lev Remembers is that you hear it first, unfiltered, from someone who lived inside this world and is now tearing the cover off it.

If you want to stay ahead of what’s really happening behind the scenes — in Moscow, in Kyiv, in Caracas, and in Trump world — I need you to stand with me:

They are counting on you being tired, overwhelmed, and in the dark.

I’m going to keep bringing you what my sources tell me from inside these rooms and around them — even when it puts a target on my back from Trump’s world and Putin’s world alike. All I ask is that if you value that, you help me keep this going.

Because what happened in Moscow is not the end of the story.

It’s the latest chapter — and together, we’re going to make sure the truth is on the record before they try to write the ending without us.

