The Epstein files aren’t a “sideshow.” They’re a live wire running through Trump World—an open fracture that’s growing louder by the hour: anger from his own base, pressure from Congress, survivors watching the rollout, and a Justice Department that can’t keep its story straight from one news cycle to the next. My sources say Trump understands exactly how dangerous this is, which is why the rollout is being handled like a stage production: release, redact, remove, restore—keep everyone staring at the spectacle while other moves advance quietly behind the curtain.

And while the country is watching those cracks spread, my sources say three tracks have been moving at the same time—not randomly, not separately, but as part of the same worldview.

Ukraine. Gaza. Venezuela.

Different maps. Same playbook: power, money, influence.

Miami wasn’t about peace

My sources tell me Dmitriev didn’t come to Florida for diplomacy theater. He came because the real conversations aren’t happening in the formal lanes anymore—he came to sit with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and talk about “settlement,” “security,” and the part nobody wants to say out loud: the economic future of Ukraine—reconstruction, leverage, and what gets traded for what. When Dmitriev got on a plane back to Moscow, the Kremlin publicly signaled the point: he’s returning to brief Putin on the U.S. proposals.

I’ve been writing to you about this axis for more than seven months—Dmitriev, Witkoff, Kushner—not to “predict the news,” but because we don’t have the luxury of waiting while the mainstream media takes its time and the damage gets done in real time. That’s why this platform matters. That’s why we have to grow it—so we can identify the moves early, name the players while they’re still in the shadows, and mobilize before the deals are locked in and it’s too late to stop them.

And now the Wall Street Journal comes in and verifies what my sources have been saying about the channel itself—how Moscow wanted a specific envoy, on Moscow’s terms.

The “preferred envoy” wasn’t an accident. It was a selection.

The WSJ investigation describes a Kremlin outreach that reads like tradecraft, not diplomacy: Come alone. No CIA. No handlers. Not even an interpreter. It describes the Kremlin using Mohammed bin Salman as an intermediary—exactly the kind of power corridor that’s been in play since the first Trump term

And then comes the “carrot” my sources warned about long before it hit the headlines: a prisoner release used as leverage to build someone up inside Trump’s world. The reporting lays out how Marc Fogel became part of that story—how the channel ran through the same Gulf power broker lane, and how the release produced the exact political effect you’d expect: it makes Witkoff look like “the guy who delivers.”

My sources put it bluntly: Putin wasn’t “being nice.” He was strengthening Witkoff in Trump’s eyes—investing in the asset, tightening the bond, and shaping the lane where the next deal would be made.

So I’ll ask the question that matters—without drama, without theatrics, just reality:

When an envoy turns down U.S. intelligence briefings and keeps his own system at arm’s length while staying in a channel Moscow clearly prefers, where does his loyalty truly sit?

Gaza is the template: peace-talk language, real-estate instincts

This is why Kushner’s presence is not a footnote. It’s the blueprint.

Kushner has spoken about Gaza like “valuable waterfront property,” and now the reporting shows a full redevelopment mindset being pitched under the banner of “reconstruction”—a glossy, investor-style vision that treats human beings like an inconvenience to be relocated, managed, or erased from the slide deck.

My sources have been warning: the same Riviera logic is being moved from Gaza to Ukraine—different coastline, same greed. And if you want to understand why “reconstruction” keeps coming up in conversations that supposedly start and end with “peace,” it’s because “reconstruction” is where the contracts live. “Reconstruction” is where the minerals and infrastructure and ports get carved up.

Venezuela is the third front: oil leverage, pressure, escalation

Now add the third track: Venezuela.

My sources say the posture you’re seeing isn’t just “foreign policy.” It’s resource leverage—because oil is always the lever. And the public record now shows a sharp escalation: a declared blockade of sanctioned oil shipments and U.S. interdictions at sea, with international blowback already exploding.

And I’m telling you this personally, not as an outsider reading headlines: I’ve been in those Venezuela backchannel conversations during Trump’s first administration. I know how quickly “policy” turns into “business.” I know how the same circle of intermediaries, power brokers, and fixers keeps showing up—because the goal never changes: control the resource, control the leverage, control the outcome.

Here’s where I refuse to let this letter end in darkness.

While these men sketch futures on paper—while people with power treat nations like portfolios—Oleksandr, with the help of this community, is out there making miracles happen. Not the kind of “miracle” you hear in a speech. The real kind: generators delivered, lights coming back on, warmth returning to homes, hospitals staying functional, families surviving another night. That’s Voice from Ukraine—and it is happening because you keep showing up.

Now the second piece—here at home.

Because we cannot afford to wait seven months for the mass media to catch up after the damage is done. That’s why we’re building Save Our Democracy like an operation—Phase One is about capacity: rapid-response reporting, investigations, legal support, production, distribution, and organizing power that can move in real time.

If you’ve been reading my work, you already understand the core truth:

We win when we’re organized, informed, and early.

God is great. And every time this community turns darkness into light, it’s a sign we’re on the right track. We’re going to win through truth, through faith, and through the miracles we create together.

Call to action

Thank you for standing with me. Thank you for standing with Ukraine. Thank you for refusing to look away when the truth gets inconvenient.

Voice from Ukraine.

“Enough is Enough.”

-Lev Parnas

