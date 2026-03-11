Let me be blunt.

What you’re seeing unfold right now in the press isn’t new to me.

It’s exactly what I’ve been warning you about since my early days on this platform.

The political power network here in Florida — the same one connected to Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, and the lobbying machine around Brian Ballard — is finally starting to unravel in public.

A new Vanity Fair investigation is shining a light on the same ecosystem many of us have been talking about for months: a political network intertwined with lobbying power, foreign policy influence, and the Trump political operation.

https://x.com/vanityfair/status/2031435434761539789?s=61

And if you’ve been following my reporting here on Substack, you already know something important:

This is only the tip of the iceberg.

Because unlike most people talking about these issues, I didn’t observe this world from the outside.

I was inside it.

I worked within the same political orbit that includes people like Brian Ballard, one of the most powerful lobbyists in Washington and Florida. I was part of the political universe that surrounded Donald Trump and his inner circle.

I sat in the meetings.

I was at the dinners.

I saw how the deals were made.

I know the players.

I know how the power flows.

And I know exactly why they’re nervous right now.

Because the last thing this network wants is someone in Congress who actually understands how it operates.

Someone who knows the names.

The relationships.

The back-channel conversations.

Someone who has the receipts.

And that’s exactly why my campaign is making them uncomfortable.

The Florida Network

For years, a small but incredibly powerful political ecosystem has shaped Republican politics in Florida and Washington.

The same network repeatedly appears when you follow the money, the lobbying, and the political influence.

It includes:

• Donald Trump’s political machine

• Susie Wiles, one of Trump’s top political strategists

• Pam Bondi, a longtime Trump ally

• the powerful lobbying operation around Brian Ballard

• and the political career of Marco Rubio

This isn’t speculation.

This is a real political ecosystem that has enormous influence over policy, lobbying, and politics in our state.

And when it comes to Venezuela — a country whose fate deeply affects the Venezuelan-American community here in Florida — the relationships and political influence become even more complicated.

That’s why the new reporting raising questions about Rubio-linked networks and Venezuelan political connections matters.

Because the deeper journalists dig, the clearer the picture becomes.

Power.

Influence.

Lobbying.

Foreign policy.

And politics all intersecting in one place.

Florida.

Maria Salazar Needs to Answer

Which brings me to Maria Salazar.

She represents one of the largest Venezuelan-American communities in the United States — people who fled dictatorship, corruption, and repression.

And yet when serious questions arise about the political networks surrounding U.S. policy toward Venezuela, we don’t hear answers.

We hear talking points.

We hear deflection.

The Venezuelan people deserve better than political theater.

And the voters of Florida deserve to know exactly where their elected officials stand.

Do they stand with democracy and the Venezuelan opposition led by María Corina Machado?

Or do they protect the political power networks that operate quietly behind the scenes?

Because the truth is simple:

You can’t claim to stand for freedom while refusing to confront corruption.

Why I’m Running for Congress

I didn’t enter this race lightly.

But after everything I’ve seen — and everything I know — I realized something.

If people like me stay silent, the system never changes.

I know Donald Trump.

I know his inner circle.

I know how their political operation works.

And nobody currently running for Congress understands that world the way I do.

That’s exactly why they’re scared.

Because the last thing Trump’s political machine wants is someone sitting in Congress who knows exactly how their system operates — and isn’t afraid to expose it.

But this campaign isn’t just about one district.

Yes, I’m running to represent Florida’s 27th District.

But this fight is bigger than any one race.

It’s about whether the American people will continue to allow political machines and powerful insiders to run the system — or whether we finally stand up and demand accountability.

