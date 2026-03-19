Dear LevRemembers family,

As you’re reading this, missiles are flying, gas facilities are burning, and the world is once again being fed a familiar script: conflict, retaliation, chaos.

But I need you to stop for a moment and really hear me:

What you’re witnessing right now is not random. It’s not sudden. And it’s not what they’re telling you it is.

Share

This is theater.

And if you’ve been with me, you already know what I always say:

👉 Watch what they do — not what they say.

Because if you look past the headlines, past the tweets, past the noise…

👉 You’ll see the same pattern that’s been building for decades.

THIS STORY DIDN’T START TODAY — IT STARTED IN THE 90s

To understand what’s happening right now, you have to go back.Back to the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Back to the moment when Russia didn’t just become a country in transition — it became a playground for a new kind of power: oligarchy.

This is when the first connections began forming. Not in public. Not on camera. But behind closed doors.

At that time, Benjamin Netanyahu was rising during his first term, while a massive influx of Russian-speaking immigrants reshaped Israeli politics.

At the same time, oligarchs were forming — moving capital, building influence, embedding themselves globally.

And then came Vladimir Putin.

He didn’t destroy that system.

👉 He organized it. Weaponized it. Centralized it.

And Netanyahu didn’t stand outside of that world.

👉 He learned how to operate inside of it.

THE QUIET TIES — AND THE KUSHNER CONNECTION

At the same time these relationships were developing overseas…

Another relationship was quietly forming here in the United States.

Between Benjamin Netanyahu and the Kushner family.

This wasn’t political at first.

It was personal.

Netanyahu had longstanding ties with the Kushner family going back years —

staying with them, building a relationship that blended:

Business

Family

Politics

And as Jared Kushner rose alongside Donald Trump…

That relationship didn’t disappear.

It evolved.

It became:

Strategic

Influential

Embedded inside U.S. power structures

So what you had was something very unique:

👉 A direct line connecting:

Netanyahu

The Kushner network

And eventually, the Trump White House

All while, in parallel, Russian oligarch networks continued expanding globally.

👉 These weren’t separate lanes.

👉 They were converging.

HOW I KNOW — I WAS THERE FROM THE BEGINNING

For those of you who don’t know my full story…

I’m not telling you this from the outside.

👉 I was there when it started.

In 1989–1990, I traveled back to the former Soviet Union during its collapse.

I saw:

The birth of the oligarch system

The rise of money into power

The transformation of networks into global influence

I knew many of these individuals before they became oligarchs.

I saw Vladimir Putin

when he was still mayor in St. Petersburg — before the presidency.

I watched his rise happen side by side with the oligarchy.

And I saw how those networks didn’t stay contained.

They expanded into Israel.

They expanded into the United States.

They embedded themselves into systems that were supposed to be democratic.

2018 — WHEN IT ALL INTERSECTED

Fast forward to 2018.

A tight race.

And I was sent — by Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani —

to help Benjamin Netanyahu secure the Russian vote.

Why me?

Because I knew the players.

Because I understood the system.

I traveled to Israel, Vienna, and beyond.

Meeting with oligarchs. Power brokers. Decision-makers.

And what became crystal clear was this:

👉 These networks don’t operate separately.

They operate together — across borders, across governments, across systems.

TRUMP — THE ACTOR THEY DIDN’T EXPECT, BUT QUICKLY USED

Now let me bring you to today.

Nobody expected Donald Trump to return to power the way he did.

Not Netanyahu.

Not Putin.

But the moment it happened?

They recognized the opportunity.

They knew they had a tool.

And they adapted immediately.

Because they understood Trump better than most people.

For Trump, it was never about long-term strategy.

It was about:

Being the star

Being the lead character

Being praised, admired, celebrated

Chasing recognition — even something like a Nobel Peace Prize

👉 That’s what drives him.

And they knew exactly how to play into it.

They gave him:

The praise

The access

The illusion of control

While behind the scenes…

👉 They moved the real pieces.

For Netanyahu and Putin:

👉 This was about dominance.

Control of:

Land

Energy

Global positioning

And once Trump was in place…

They moved — fast.

WHILE TRUMP TALKS — OTHERS ACT

Look at what’s happening:

Energy infrastructure is being targeted

Gas fields are burning

Global supply chains are tightening

And in the middle of it all?

Trump tweets.

Trump posts.

Trump pretends to be in control.

But nothing changes because of what he says.

Because while he talks…

Others execute.

THIS WAR IS ABOUT ENERGY — AND ALWAYS WAS

Let’s stop pretending:

This is about oil.

This is about gas.

This is about control.

For Putin:

He needed oil prices to rise

He needed to rebuild Russia’s economic power

His economy was under pressure — this was do or die

For Netanyahu:

This was the moment to strike Iran while it was weakened

To reshape the Middle East

To assert full dominance

For Trump:

He believed he was stepping into power

That he would reshape the world

But instead?

He kicked over a hornet’s nest.

And now we are in a war…

He cannot control.

NORD STREAM — AND WHAT’S HAPPENING RIGHT NOW

And here’s where everything comes together.

While the world watches explosions…

Conversations are happening behind the scenes.

My sources are telling me:

Discussions are actively taking place between:

Russian financial operators

Kirill Dmitriev

Jared Kushner

Steve Witkoff

About:

👉 Reactivating Nord Stream 1 and 2

👉 Rebuilding energy dominance between Russia and the United States

👉 Controlling supply routes into Europe and the Western Hemisphere

At the same time?

👉 You’re hearing about massive investment deals tied to Gaza — billions of dollars.

And now look at where we are today:

Jared Kushner positioned as a key player in Middle East negotiations

Operating between power centers, including Russia-linked discussions

This didn’t happen overnight.

This was built over years — through relationships, through trust, through networks.

From family ties…

To political power…

To global influence.

THIS IS NOT ABOUT THE PEOPLE

Let me be clear:

This is not about countries.

Not Israel.

Not Russia.

Not Iran.

Not America.

Just like we as Americans don’t deserve to be judged by Trump…

The people of those nations don’t deserve to be judged by their leaders.

This is about:

Power networks that have hijacked systems.

WHY NOW — THE REAL REASONS

People ask:

Why now?

Yes — there are distractions:

The Epstein scandal

Economic instability

Global pressure

But beneath all of that?

This moment was necessary.

Because:

Putin needed oil prices to rise — immediately

Netanyahu needed to act while Iran was vulnerable

Trump believed he was stepping into global leadership

But instead?

He triggered something much bigger.

Something he cannot control.

WHY I’M RUNNING — AND WHY THEY’RE SCARED

This is exactly why I’m running for congress in Floridas 27th district.

Because I’ve seen it.

Because I’ve lived it.

Because I was inside it.

I know these people.

I know how they operate.

I know how they think.

And more importantly:

👉 I have the receipts.

That’s what makes me different.

That’s what makes them nervous.

That’s what makes them watch me.

Because I’m not guessing.

I’m not speculating.

👉 I’m exposing.

And I’m not running just for Florida’s 27th district.

Yes — those are my constituents.

Yes — that’s my home.

But I’m also running for:

👉 Every American who is tired of being lied to

👉 Every family that is paying the price for these power games

👉 Every person who believes our government should work for the people — not oligarchs

And let me be very clear:

👉 I will not take money from special interests.

👉 I will not be owned by PACs.

👉 I will not be controlled by billionaires.

This campaign is different.

👉 This is grassroots.

👉 This is people-powered.

👉 This is truth-driven.

And when I get to Congress?

👉 I’m not going there to play politics.

👉 I’m going there to expose corruption.

To expose:

The networks

The deals

The lies

And to stand for:

Truth

Justice

The people of the United States

👉 Because the truth doesn’t stop at borders.

✊ SUPPORT THE CAMPAIGN — THIS IS HOW WE FIGHT BACK

If you believe in what I’m doing…

If you understand what’s at stake…

👉 Go to levparnas.org

Contribute whatever you can. Because this isn’t backed by corporations.

It’s backed by you.

Every dollar is a statement.

Every contribution is resistance.

🤝 JOIN THE MOVEMENT — ACTION OVER WORDS

We are not just talking.

👉 We are building.

👉 We are organizing.

👉 We are fighting back.

If you want to be part of this:

👉 levpttp@proton.me

Join the volunteers.

Join the movement.

Because this only works if we do it together.

SUPPORT THIS WORK — KEEP THE TRUTH ALIVE

And for those of you who want to support this platform:

👉 Become a paid subscriber.

This is where the truth comes out first.

This is where I speak freely.

This is where I break the stories before they hit the headlines.

And when I get to Congress?

👉 I’m bringing this same truth with me.

Share

FINAL WORD

What you’re watching right now is not chaos.

👉 It’s coordination.

It didn’t start today.

👉 It started decades ago. And now you’re watching it unfold in real time.

People are dying over:

Land

Oil

Gas

Power

And the people behind it?

👉 They’re counting on you not to see it. But now you do. So I’ll leave you with this:

👉 Watch what they do — not what they say. Because once you see it…

👉 You can’t unsee it.

This isn’t just a community. This is a movement.

Tell a friend.

Share this.

Stand with me.

Because the truth matters now more than ever.

Lev Parnas for Congress

Florida 27

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.