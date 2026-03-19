Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Cindy
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Lev, I am surprised tRump and his administration isn't infuriated about the information you are sharing. You would think he would be trying to discredit you in public and online platforms?🤔 Am I missing something?

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