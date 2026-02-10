EXPOSED: The Tulsi Gabbard Coverup: What is She Hiding and Why?

Join me and Wajahat Ali as we break down explosive developments surrounding Tulsi Gabbard, national security questions, and the pieces of the story the mainstream media keeps skating past. We’re going beyond the headlines, beyond the spin, and into what it actually means, who it impacts, and why people in power are nervous.

Share

I’m bringing the perspective of someone who has seen how back-channel politics, influence games, and information control really work. Waj brings the clarity and fire to call it exactly what it is. Together, we’re connecting dots others won’t touch.

As I prepare to head to Washington on February 11th and 12th to deliver your voices directly to lawmakers — including Jasmine Crockett, Ro Khanna, and others — we need every signature possible on the Epstein petition. Every name is weight. Every signature is pressure. Every share makes it harder for anyone to pretend the public is willing to move on. If you’ve signed, send it to five more people. If you haven’t, now is the moment.

👉 petition: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

We are also building something bigger than a broadcast.

Real change happens because ordinary people step forward. If you want to help with research, outreach, organizing, digital amplification, or being part of the engine that drives this movement, join us.

📧 Volunteer: levpttp@proton.me

Movements win when people refuse to stay spectators.

Let me talk to you honestly about paid subscriptions.

This platform survives because of you. But just as important, paid subscribers are what help us beat the algorithm. They push this reporting into timelines, inboxes, and recommendation engines that would otherwise bury it. When you upgrade, you are not just supporting — you are amplifying.

If you can become a paid subscriber, it is one of the most powerful ways to help this message travel.

If you are able to contribute financially, here are the ways to do it. And I mean this sincerely — only if it works for you.

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/8bc1a0afe

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every dollar goes toward travel, research, production, and putting truth directly in front of the people who would rather avoid it.

But hear me clearly.

If you cannot give, if you cannot upgrade, you are still family.

You can share.

You can repost.

You can text someone who might step in.

You can bring new eyes to the facts.

This movement is built on participation. Everyone can do something. And what matters is that we move together.

Set your reminder. Tell a friend. Show up ready.

Because the next phase of this story is not just about what they do.

It’s about what we do.

P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book that connects the dots to what you are watching unfold right in front of your eyes.

And while you’re there, pick up your Enough Is Enough gear.

It’s time to represent.

It’s time to take our country back.

Enough is enough.