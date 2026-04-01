Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Stacy💫🧿♓️'s avatar
Stacy💫🧿♓️
5d

This is bullshit-LITERALLY EVERYONE except Native Americans would have to leave. His fat ass would have to leave isn’t HE 1st generation?!? Just the logistical nightmare overturning this amendment would cause 🙄. Ffs can’t he just ⚰️? This is asinine and more waste of taxpayer funds. Why TACO Supreme court even took this up is batshit

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Laurie M Pearl 🌻's avatar
Laurie M Pearl 🌻
5d

Would this mean Barron would be deported?

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