Dear LevRemembers family,

First, I want to wish everyone a peaceful weekend. I know that’s not easy right now. The world feels like it’s moving at a hundred miles an hour. There’s chaos everywhere — wars expanding overseas, economic uncertainty here at home, political drama dominating the headlines, and breaking news hitting our screens every hour.

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But this morning I sat down to write about something different.

Something that isn’t dominating cable news.

Something you probably won’t hear about on most podcasts.

Something that isn’t trending on social media.

And yet, as a father of seven, I believe it may be one of the most important stories unfolding in our country right now.

This morning I felt compelled to write this letter because I want every parent, every student, and every American paying attention.

Because while everyone is focused on the chaos happening in Washington and around the world, something dangerous is quietly spreading inside our schools and universities.

It’s not breaking news.

It’s something far more serious.

It’s the slow radicalization of our young people through propaganda, extremism, and political manipulation.

And if we don’t talk about it now — if we don’t confront it now — we will wake up one day and realize we allowed it to spread unchecked.

Which brings me to why I need to speak to you about something that should terrify every parent, every student, and every American who cares about the future of this country.

We are watching something dangerous unfold inside the United States.

Not just in Congress.

Not just in politics.

Not just on television.

It’s happening inside our schools.

Inside our universities.

And it’s spreading like a cancer.

For years, I have warned you that Donald Trump didn’t just create a political movement — he unleashed a propaganda machine designed to infiltrate every part of American life.

Now we are seeing it spread directly into our education system.

Figures like Charlie Kirk, Candace Owens, and their network of far-right influencers have built an ecosystem targeting young Americans — pushing racist narratives, misogyny, conspiracy theories, and extremist ideology.

And here in Florida, the damage is already showing.

What Just Happened at FIU

Florida International University recently made headlines after disturbing chat messages surfaced involving students spreading racist rhetoric and extremist views.

The messages weren’t just offensive.

They reflected something deeper: a radicalization pipeline that is feeding young people propaganda, convincing them that cruelty is patriotism and hatred is strength.

This isn’t random.

This is the result of years of coordinated messaging targeting young people online, through campus organizations, and through political influencers who thrive on outrage.

These networks recruit the same way extremist movements always have — isolating young people and feeding them a constant stream of ideological propaganda.

Then It Happened at the University of Florida

Just days later, another controversy erupted at University of Florida involving extremist rhetoric and inflammatory political activity connected to the same ecosystem of far-right activism.

Again, it wasn’t an isolated moment.

It was part of the same pattern.

A strategy.

A pipeline.

A machine designed to normalize extremism.

This is exactly how political radicalization spreads — slowly at first, then all at once.

And if we ignore it, it will only get worse.

Trump Didn’t Just Capture a Party. He Built a System.

This is what so many people still don’t understand.

Donald Trump didn’t just corrupt the Republican Party.

He built an entire ecosystem of propaganda.

Influencers.

Media personalities.

Campus networks.

Political organizations targeting students.

Groups like Turning Point USA have spent years building a presence on college campuses, training activists and spreading messaging designed to radicalize young voters.

They present it as “free speech.”

But what they’re really doing is manufacturing outrage and division.

And our kids are the target.

Our Children Are Being Targeted

Parents need to understand something.

This isn’t about conservative versus liberal.

This is about radicalization.

Our kids are being flooded with content that tells them:

• Democracy is fake

• Journalism is the enemy

• Empathy is weakness

• Authoritarian leaders are heroes

This isn’t education.

It’s indoctrination.

And if we allow it to continue unchecked, we will wake up one day and realize we lost an entire generation to propaganda.

Support Independent Truth

Before I continue, I want to take a moment to thank the paid subscribers who make this work possible.

This platform is not backed by corporations. It’s not funded by billionaires. It’s supported by people like you who believe the truth still matters.

When you become a paid subscriber, you’re not just supporting a newsletter — you’re supporting independent journalism, investigative reporting, and the work I do every day exposing what the mainstream media is often too slow, too cautious, or too afraid to cover.

Your support allows me to keep digging, keep speaking out, and keep bringing you the information and receipts you deserve.

If you haven’t yet become a paid subscriber, now is the time. Your support helps expand this platform and keeps this movement growing.

Because the truth only survives when people are willing to stand behind it.

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I Know These People — And That’s Exactly Why I’m Running

I’ve said this many times and I’ll say it again.

I know how these networks operate because I was inside the orbit.

I saw how power works.

I saw how propaganda works.

I saw how influence is bought and weaponized.

And I can tell you something very clearly:

This movement will not stop on its own.

It must be confronted.

That is exactly why I am running for Congress in Florida’s 27th District.

But because we need fighters in Congress who are not afraid to confront the truth.

People who understand the system.

People who know how it works.

People who know how to dismantle it.

And nobody is better positioned to expose and root out this corruption than someone who has already seen it from the inside.

This Fight Is Bigger Than One Election

This fight isn’t just about Donald Trump.

It’s about the future of our country.

It’s about protecting our schools.

Protecting our democracy.

Protecting our children from being turned into political weapons.

If we want to stop this cancer from spreading, we must start fighting back now.

That starts with building a movement strong enough to challenge the system.

Help Me Take This Fight to Congress

I cannot do this alone.

This campaign is a grassroots movement, and it only works if people like you stand up and help build it.

If you believe we must stop the radicalization of our institutions…

If you believe we need fighters in Congress who aren’t afraid to expose the truth…

If you believe it’s time to push back against the propaganda machine…

Then I need your help.

👉 Contribute today at LevParnas.org

Every contribution helps us build the campaign infrastructure needed to fight back against the most powerful political machine in America.

👉 Donate today at LevParnas.org

Even small contributions help us organize, travel, and reach voters across Florida.

👉 Support the campaign at LevParnas.org

Because this about protecting the future of this country.

The Bottom Line

Donald Trump didn’t just unleash chaos in Washington.

He unleashed a movement that is now targeting our schools, our students, and our future.

If we don’t stand up now, it will only spread further.

I promised you something when I started this journey:

I won’t just tell you what the problems are.

I will fight to fix them.

That fight starts right here in Florida.

And together, we’re going to take it all the way to Congress.

— Lev Parnas

Candidate for Congress | Florida-27

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching strain in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.