Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Mare Stone's avatar
Mare Stone
26m

This is sick & these kids don’t know what they’re really saying & how it impacts our country❗️

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Angie's avatar
Angie
12m

I’m so glad you’ll be able to warn about this on the campaign trail! And since your campaign will likely garner national attention you’ll be able to warn everyone. 🩷

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