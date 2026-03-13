There is a lot happening in the world right now.

Wars are escalating overseas.

Political chaos is unfolding here at home.

Markets are shaking, governments are maneuvering, and every day it feels like another crisis competing for our attention.

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But today I need to talk about something that may be even more important than all of that.

Something that goes directly to the heart of our democracy.

Our elections.

Because while the media is focused on headlines and political theater, serious developments are happening behind the scenes involving election investigations, intelligence agencies, and powerful political players examining our election systems.

And the American people deserve to know exactly what is happening.

This isn’t about left or right.

This isn’t about partisan politics.

This is about something much bigger — the integrity of our democracy and the future of our elections.

When intelligence officials begin getting involved in matters tied to election systems and investigations, every American should be paying attention.

Because history has taught us something very important:

When powerful people begin moving quietly behind closed doors around elections, the public usually finds out too late.

That’s why we need transparency now.

That’s why we need accountability now.

And that’s why I’m running for congress.

BREAKING: What My Sources Are Telling Me

For months now, I’ve been warning you that Donald Trump and his allies have been quietly working behind the scenes on a long-term strategy surrounding the 2020 election narrative and the future of election systems in America.

My sources have been telling me that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has been deeply involved in examining election systems and investigations tied to the 2020 election.

Now I’m hearing something even more concerning.

According to conversations I’ve had with sources familiar with these efforts, individuals connected to Gabbard’s orbit have been involved in discussions surrounding Venezuelan election technology and claims tied to the 2020 election — including communications involving Nicolás Maduro or individuals connected to him.

I’m also hearing — and still working to confirm — that Gabbard herself may have spoken directly with Maduro regarding these issues.

Let me be clear: that information is still being confirmed, and I will continue reporting as more details emerge.

But the fact that these conversations may even be happening should raise serious questions.

Because once intelligence officials and political power begin intersecting around elections, democracy itself is at stake.

From Georgia to Arizona — The Pattern Is Becoming Clear

If you’ve been following my reporting, then you know this didn’t start today.

I’ve been telling you for months that what we’re witnessing is a coordinated strategy building step by step.

First we saw what happened in Georgia.

Federal authorities moved in and seized election materials tied to the 2020 election — including ballots, voter rolls, ballot images, and tabulator records from Fulton County.

Even more unusual, Gabbard herself appeared during that operation, something that raised serious questions about why the nation’s top intelligence official would be involved in a domestic election investigation.

Then the focus began expanding beyond Georgia.

Now we’re seeing attention turning toward Arizona, where investigators have reportedly taken possession of additional election materials tied to the same broader investigation.

Think about what that means.

First Georgia.

Now Arizona.

Ballots, voter rolls, and election systems being pulled into federal investigations tied to the 2020 election.

This isn’t random.

This is a pattern.

And as I’ve been warning you, this appears to be part of a broader effort to reshape the narrative around the 2020 election and potentially lay the groundwork for future changes in how election systems are overseen.

Why This Matters More Than Ever

This isn’t just about 2020 anymore.

This is about the future.

Because if powerful actors are laying the groundwork now to redefine what happened in past elections, it opens the door to manipulating the rules of future elections.

And that is exactly why Americans must demand transparency.

No secret investigations.

No political manipulation.

No rewriting history behind closed doors.

Just the truth.

Why I’m Running for Congress

Many of you know my story.

I’ve been inside the rooms.

I’ve sat at the tables.

I’ve seen how the political machine operates when the cameras are off.

I know how decisions get made behind closed doors.

And that’s exactly why I decided to run for Congress in Florida’s 27th District.

Because America needs people in Washington who are willing to speak the truth about how power really works.

This campaign is not just about one district.

It’s about protecting democracy for the entire country.

I’m the only candidate running who has actually been inside Trump’s inner circle and understands how these networks operate.

And I intend to bring that knowledge to Congress — to demand transparency and accountability wherever the truth leads.

We Did It With the Epstein Files — We Can Do It Again

When the Epstein files were buried, the establishment thought Americans would forget.

But you didn’t.

You called Congress.

You demanded answers.

You forced the issue back into the open.

Now we need that same energy again.

If powerful actors are moving behind the scenes around election investigations, Congress must demand transparency immediately.

Call your representatives.

Demand hearings.

Demand oversight.

Demand the truth.

Because elections belong to the American people — not politicians, not intelligence agencies, and not political operatives.

How You Can Help Right Now

This movement has never been funded by billionaires.

It has always been powered by people like you.

And right now, your support matters more than ever.

Support My Campaign for Congress

If you are an American citizen, you can support my campaign for Congress in Florida’s 27th District.

This campaign is about standing up to powerful political networks and defending democracy.

👉 https://levparnas.org/msnow

By law, only U.S. citizens may donate to political campaigns.

Every contribution — no matter the size — helps us fight back.

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Your support helps keep this movement alive.

The Bottom Line

Something is happening behind the scenes around election investigations.

And whether you are Democrat, Republican, or independent, one thing should unite all of us:

The American people deserve the truth about their elections.

No secrecy.

No manipulation.

No political theater.

Just transparency.

Because democracy only works when the people trust it.

And trust begins with the truth.

Together we will keep fighting.

Together we will demand answers.

Together we will defend our democracy.

Lev Parnas

Candidate for Congress — Florida District 27

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching strain in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.