I want to walk you through something that’s been quietly building behind the scenes over the last several days.

You’re now starting to hear it more openly.

There are reports circulating that the House is “split”—that some members are now open to hearing from Ghislaine Maxwell, that her testimony could be “important,” that maybe—just maybe—she holds key information the public deserves to hear.

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Let’s stop right there.

Because this is where the spin begins.

Maxwell has already had the opportunity to testify before Congress.

And what did she do?

She took the Fifth.

She refused to answer.

She chose silence when it actually mattered.

But now—suddenly—we’re being told she’s willing to talk?

That her testimony is critical?

That she should be given a path to speak freely—even if that means a pardon?

That shift is not accidental.

That is narrative engineering.

And you need to understand where it’s coming from.

The House Oversight Committee—led by James Comer—does NOT have the power to pardon anyone.

The only person who can pardon Maxwell is Donald Trump.

So why are we suddenly seeing this idea emerge?

Because the goal is to make it look like this is coming from Congress.

To create the appearance of demand.

To build political cover.

So that when the moment comes, it doesn’t look like Trump stepping in to protect someone—

It looks like he’s responding to pressure.

It looks like he’s doing what Congress “asked for.”

After several days of digging, speaking with sources, and connecting the dots, I can tell you this is not organic.

This is coordinated.

This is planned.

And it is being driven from the top—through allies, through legal channels, through figures like Todd Blanche—to set the stage.

The playbook is simple:

Reintroduce Maxwell as a “valuable witness” Normalize the idea that her testimony is needed Suggest she can’t speak freely without protection Build momentum for a pardon—but make it look like it’s not Trump’s idea

We already know what Maxwell will say.

This is not about truth—it’s about protection

Maxwell has already shown her hand.

When she sat down for a proffer with Todd Blanche, she was rewarded—moved into more favorable conditions.

That’s not coincidence. That’s leverage.

And her message has been consistent:

She will not implicate Trump.

She will not expose the full truth.

She will protect herself—and those who can protect her.

So this idea that she’s suddenly going to come forward and tell the truth?

That’s not reality.

That’s strategy.

Let’s be absolutely clear about who Maxwell is

There is no gray area here.

Maxwell was not a bystander.

She was not manipulated.

She was not an unwilling participant.

She was an operator.

She identified victims.

She gained their trust.

She groomed them.

She facilitated access.

She was the bridge between power and exploitation.

In many ways, she was the system that allowed Jeffrey Epstein to operate.

Without her, much of it does not happen the way it did.

She wasn’t just involved—she was central.

And now we are supposed to believe that this same person is suddenly a truth-teller?

That she deserves a platform?

That she should be considered for a pardon?

Absolutely not.

There will be no rewriting of history.

There will be no repackaging of someone this deeply involved as a source of truth.

There will be no staged testimony used to sanitize the record for powerful people.

Because that is exactly what this is designed to do.

Not uncover the truth—

but contain it.

This is the moment they’ve been working toward

Think back.

I told you this started around the July 4th weekend—when the first real effort was made to bury this story.

From that moment, I said:

I will not allow them to bury this.

And now you’re watching the next phase unfold.

Trump pulling strings behind the scenes.

Allies shaping the narrative in Congress.

Legal figures positioning themselves.

The goal is simple:

Control the outcome before the truth ever fully surfaces.

This is where we step in

This week, as part of our Enough Is Enough movement, this becomes a central demand:

No pardon. No platform. No manipulation of the truth through staged testimony.

We are going to make it clear—loudly and directly—that there should not even be a conversation about pardoning Maxwell.

Not now. Not ever.

Because what’s being proposed is not justice.

It’s a setup.

And we see it.

CALL TO ACTION — THIS IS WHERE YOU COME IN

If you’ve been watching, reading, and asking what you can do—this is it.

Register now:

📧 callsforcongress@proton.me

Be part of our coordinated outreach. Thousands of calls are already being made daily—and we are just getting started.

Volunteer with us:

📧 levpttp@proton.me

Join the front lines. Help us grow this into something they cannot ignore.

Support the mission (critical):

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It keeps this platform independent and helps us break through the algorithms.

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Every contribution helps us continue exposing what others won’t.

And if you can’t contribute financially:

You are STILL part of this movement.

Subscribe (free).

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Everyone can do something—and it all matters.

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FINAL THOUGHT

This should not surprise you.

Trump is pulling every string he can to control this outcome—because he knows what’s at stake.

A Maxwell pardon is not about justice.

It’s about closing the door before the full truth comes out.

And I’ve been warning you about this from the very beginning—since they first tried to bury it over the July 4th weekend.

I told you then:

I will not let it disappear.

Now you’re watching it unfold.

And now it’s on all of us to make sure they don’t succeed.

Enough is enough.

We expose it.

We push back.

And we don’t stop.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look awayl.