Todd Blanche says the fund is dead. Donald Trump says he wants it back. Republican senators want that promise in writing.

So why won’t the administration give it to them?

Donald Trump may have revealed more than he intended with a recent Truth Social post.

Rather than simply defending Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, Trump publicly criticized Senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis for demanding written assurances that the administration would never revive the $1.776 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund. He made it clear he believes the senators—not the fund itself—are the obstacle.

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Because if the administration truly has no intention of bringing the fund back, why fight so hard against putting that promise in writing? Why attack the senators asking for clarity instead of simply giving them the written commitment they’re requesting?

For weeks, Washington has been arguing over what should be a simple question:

Is Donald Trump’s $1.776 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund truly dead—or is the administration intentionally leaving the door open to revive it?

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has repeatedly said the fund is finished.

Yet when senators asked for a written commitment guaranteeing it could never return, the administration refused.

That refusal has become significant enough to delay Blanche’s confirmation.

Republican Senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis aren’t asking for another press statement. They’re asking for something far more meaningful: a binding commitment that neither this fund nor related tax-audit protections can quietly reappear under another name or through another legal mechanism.

If the answer is truly no, why won’t anyone put it in writing?

What Is the Fund?

The controversy began after Donald Trump sued the IRS and Treasury Department over the disclosure of his tax information.

The resulting settlement created what the Justice Department called the Anti-Weaponization Fund, totaling $1.776 billion—a figure that immediately drew attention because of its symbolic connection to America’s founding in 1776.

According to the Justice Department, the money would come from the federal Judgment Fund, a taxpayer-funded account used to pay certain legal judgments and settlements.

Supporters described it as compensation for Americans harmed by what they characterize as government “weaponization.”

Critics warned it could become something very different: a politically controlled compensation program benefiting individuals selected by the administration.

This wasn’t private money.

It was potentially $1.776 billion in taxpayer dollars, created through a settlement negotiated by the federal government itself.

That alone deserves close scrutiny.

Why the Written Promise Matters

The fund isn’t the only issue.

The broader settlement reportedly included provisions involving future IRS scrutiny of Trump, members of his family and related entities.

That’s why Senators Cornyn and Tillis demanded more than verbal assurances. They wanted written confirmation that the fund—and any similar mechanism—couldn’t quietly return later.

Blanche has declined to provide that guarantee.

Meanwhile, Trump has continued defending the concept of the fund, criticizing the senators demanding answers and signaling that he would rather continue this fight than simply close the door on it.

That raises the question that kept coming back to me:

Why is this slush fund so important?

That question is what led me to begin speaking with sources and digging deeper into what may be happening behind the scenes.