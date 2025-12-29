Let me be very clear, because there is a lot of theater happening right now — and far too many people are falling for it.

What we are watching is not a peace process.

It is a coordinated performance — designed to buy Russia time, weaken Ukraine, and turn the United States into a pressure tool against the very democracy it claims to defend.

I told you this before the meeting. I told you this before the cameras turned on. And yesterday, the phone call between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump confirmed everything.

That call was not about saving lives.

It was not about stopping the war.

It was not about peace.

That call was Putin making sure Trump followed orders — and once again, Trump complied.

Two weeks.

Delay. Stall. Extend the war.

While Ukrainians freeze in winter.

While civilians starve.

While people die.

Then came the stage performance — Trump standing there, embarrassing President Zelensky, repeating Kremlin narratives, and openly suggesting Ukraine would “lose the land anyway.” That wasn’t diplomacy. That was psychological warfare, and it was aimed squarely at Ukraine — and at Europe.

And if you think the performance ended when the cameras shut off, let me tell you what my sources say really happened inside the room.

Trump pushed hard — relentlessly — trying to force Zelensky into a take-it-or-leave-it deal designed for headlines, not reality. Zelensky didn’t take the bait emotionally. Instead, he played it strategically. I’m told he signaled willingness in principle — but only if it required elections, referendums, and public legitimacy — fully aware that it is impossible to hold real elections in a country with shattered infrastructure, mass displacement, and cities under constant bombardment. In other words, theatrics inside the room. Trump pretending he can manufacture “peace” through pressure, Zelensky pretending to accept terms that cannot be implemented during an active war. And once the doors closed and the cameras shut off, we were right back where we started: Russia still attacking, Ukraine still fighting for survival, and not a single missile or drone stopped.

And then Trump did something that even shocked me — he said the quiet part out loud.

Standing there, in front of the world, he openly talked about Russia being involved in the reconstruction of Ukraine. Let that sink in. The same country that invaded, bombed, destroyed cities, and murdered civilians — suddenly framed as a partner in rebuilding. He even talked about Russia “wanting peace for Ukraine.” I couldn’t believe my ears. But in that moment, everything I’ve been telling you clicked into place. This was never just about diplomacy. This is about power, money, and control. About carving up influence. About turning war into a business deal.

And as if on cue, Vladimir Putin responded — not with peace, but with force.

While Trump was selling the illusion of progress, Russia continued its attacks. Missiles. Drones. Pressure. Death. Putin didn’t need to say much — his response was written in explosions across Ukraine. His statements, paired with continued assaults, made Russia’s position unmistakably clear: there is no intention to stop. No intention to de-escalate. This was the Kremlin embracing Trump’s delay strategy, using it exactly as intended — more time, more leverage, more suffering — while the world is distracted by fake talks and empty promises.

And this is the part the mainstream media still refuses to say out loud:

👉 The United States, under Donald Trump, is being used by Russia as another weapon of war against Ukraine.

Ukraine wants — and needs — real American support.

What it does not need is American sabotage disguised as mediation.

My sources are clear: Ukraine, Europe, and Canada do not trust Trump in this process. They want him out of it. They see that every Trump “peace move” aligns perfectly with Russian military needs — time, confusion, and pressure on Kyiv instead of Moscow.

Trump is living inside his own bubble. He either doesn’t understand — or refuses to accept — that Russia is not winning this war. Russia is bleeding. Russia is stretched. And that is precisely why Putin needs Trump right now.

And we need to talk about why Trump behaves this way with Putin — because it’s not just money, and it’s not just power.

It’s ego.

It’s narcissism.

And yes — it’s compromise.

I am actively working on what I’ve been calling the Trump files, because the truth about Trump’s relationship with Russia does not start or end with politics. It runs through Epstein, through shadow networks, through people who lived in Trump’s orbit for decades. That leverage didn’t disappear. It matured.

And I will expose it.

We need to stand together as we move into the next phase of this fight.

I don’t take this lightly. I know the risks. I know what I’m up against.

But I also know this: truth only loses when people look away.

As I always say:

“Don’t listen to what they say. Watch what they do.”

And what we’re watching right now tells us everything we need to know.

stand with Ukraine.

Stand with me.

And together, we will stop this.

-Lev Parnas

