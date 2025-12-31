FiveStack LIVE: The Year Ender Special

As the year comes to a close, I want to thank each and every one of you for what we’ve built here. This wasn’t by accident. It happened because of each and every one of you. Join me as we close out the FiveStack end of the-year special with Dean Blundell, Zev Shalev, and Jacob Kaarsbo. Thank you to everyone who refused to look away—who showed up, listened to the truth, and kept pushing when it was uncomfortable, when it was messy, and especially when it mattered most.

And let me be clear: this is not over. The year ahead is going to demand more unity, more courage, and more discipline than ever before. We cannot afford to splinter. We cannot afford to sit back and hope someone else does the work. If you believe in this mission—truth, accountability, and real independent reporting—then I’m asking you to help me build the infrastructure we need to fight harder in 2026.

Every contribution—no matter the size—keeps this machine moving: investigative support, legal support, travel, production, and the ability to go where it matters most.

Don’t forget: turn your notifications ON for tomorrow’s end-of-year LevRemembers/Voice from Ukraine special with Oleksandr live from Ukraine and other special guests. You don’t want to miss it.

Wishing you and your family a happy, healthy, and peaceful New Year.

-Lev Parnas

PS: If you haven’t yet, go grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy at levremembers.com—the book Trump doesn’t want you to see, the book that connects the dots to everything you’re watching unfold right now.