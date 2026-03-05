FIVESTACK LIVE: WITH LEV PARNAS

Join me as I sit down with Zev Shalev to discuss my run for Congress in Florida’s 27th District.

We’re going to talk about why this race matters so much right now, what I’m hearing behind the scenes about Kristi Noem’s departure and who might be next, and the cracks that are starting to show inside Trump’s inner circle.

But this conversation is also about something bigger.

This campaign is different. This is a grassroots, promise-to-the-people campaign. 👉 https://levparnas.org/

I am only loyal to you — the people.

I will not take money from Super PACs.

I will not take money from corporations.

I will not be owned by special interests.

On the contrary — I’m running to go into Congress and expose and dismantle the corruption that has taken over Washington.

I’ve seen it from the inside.

I’ve been in Trump’s underbelly.

I know how these networks operate.

And it’s not just Trump. It’s the entire ecosystem of loyalists and enablers he has planted inside Congress who protect the same corrupt system.

That’s why this race matters.

Because when I get to Washington, I won’t be there to play their games.

I’m going there to confront it and tear it apart.

But a campaign like this — a truly independent, grassroots campaign — can only exist with the support of people like you.

No Super PACs.

No corporate money.

Just the people.

So if you believe we need someone in Congress who has actually seen the system from the inside and is willing to fight it head-on, I need your support right now. 👉 https://levparnas.org/

Every contribution helps us reach voters, build this movement, and take this fight directly to Washington.

This year is about action — not just words.

If you’re ready for that kind of leadership, please contribute to the campaign today and help us win Florida’s 27th District.

— Lev Parnas

Candidate for Congress | Florida’s 27th District