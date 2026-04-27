FiveStack Special: The WHCD Shooting

Join me for a special live with Zev Shalev, Wajahat Ali, and Dean Blundell as we break down what actually happened this weekend in Washington, D.C. during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner weekend — the moments the cameras missed, the conversations happening behind the scenes, and the bigger story the mainstream media still refuses to tell.

This wasn’t just another political weekend in D.C. This was a collision between power, media, free speech, survivors, independent journalism, and the fight for truth in real time. We’ll talk about the Correspondents’ Dinner, the alternative media events, the people who showed up, the people who stayed silent, and what it all says about where we are as a country.

Share

We’ll also show a couple of powerful clips and sections from the weekend so you can see for yourself what happened — not the polished version, not the insider spin, but the truth from the ground.

You do not want to miss this conversation.

Independent media is all we have left. The billionaires have their networks. Trump has his propaganda machine. But we have each other — and we have the truth.

That’s why your support matters more than ever.

Become a paid subscriber if you can. Paid subscriptions are what allow me to keep doing this work, keep traveling, keep reporting from the ground, keep bringing you the inside perspective, and keep building this platform without corporate sponsors, special interests, or anyone telling us what we can and cannot say.

Contribute directly to help keep this movement going:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And if you want to do more than watch — if you want to take action — get involved.

To join our coordinated calls to Congress and help put pressure where it belongs, email:

CallsForCongress@proton.me

To volunteer and become part of the team helping us build this movement, email:

levpttp@proton.me

Every single person can do something. Become a paid subscriber. Contribute. Volunteer. Make calls. Share this post. Restack it. Like it. Comment on it. Bring one more person into this movement.

Because this is no longer just about watching the news.

This is about fighting back.

We are not just watching history happen.

We are standing in it — together.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look awayl.