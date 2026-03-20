FIVESTACK: Top 5 Breaking News

Join me, Zev Shalev and Dean Blundell, as we break down the Top 5 stories that matter most right now — from an insider perspective, without the mainstream media spin.

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This isn’t surface-level commentary. This is what’s really happening behind the scenes — the conversations, the pressure, the moves being made that most people won’t understand until it’s too late. From the escalating tensions and war dynamics involving Iran, to the political maneuvering here at home that could shape the future of our elections, we connect the dots in a way no one else is willing to.

And I’m going to be very direct with you — what I’m seeing and hearing should concern every single American. There are coordinated efforts, familiar players, and a roadmap that looks a lot like what we’ve seen before. The difference now is that the stakes are even higher, and the consequences will hit closer to home.

That’s exactly why I’m running for Congress.

I’m running because I’ve been inside these circles. I’ve seen how decisions are made, how narratives are shaped, and how power is protected at all costs. And I can tell you — the system isn’t broken. It’s working exactly how they designed it.

They’re not afraid of another candidate.

They’re afraid of someone who knows where everything is buried.

I have the receipts. I understand the playbook. And I’m ready to take that knowledge directly to Washington and expose what’s really happening — not just for my district, but for the future of this country.

👉 Support the Campaign

If you believe in what I’m doing, go to Levparnas.org and contribute. This campaign is not funded by special interests, super PACs, or backroom deals — it’s powered by people like you. Every dollar helps us build something independent, fearless, and accountable to the truth.

👉 Join the Movement

This is bigger than one race. We are building a real movement of people who are done sitting on the sidelines. If you want to be part of it — organizing, volunteering, helping us grow and take this message across the country — reach out to LevPTTP@proton.me. We need fighters, we need voices, and we need action.

👉 Fuel the Truth

Independent journalism like this doesn’t survive without support. If you want unfiltered access, real insight, and information you won’t hear anywhere else, become a paid subscriber. You’re not just supporting content — you’re helping sustain a platform that answers to no one but the truth.

This is not just about politics.

This is about the direction of our country and whether we choose to stand up or stay silent.

We are building something real.

We are building something powerful.

And we are just getting started.

Lev Parnas for Congress

Florida’s 27th District

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.