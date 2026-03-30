My dear friends,

Yesterday wasn’t just another rally.

It was a message.

A warning.

And a glimpse of what’s coming.

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I had the honor of standing alongside real leaders — people who are not afraid to speak truth to power — including Jamie Raskin, one of the strongest voices in Congress today, and a man I truly believe represents the future of leadership in this country, David Jolly — Florida’s future governor.

And as I stood there, looking out at the crowd, feeling the energy, hearing the voices — one thing became crystal clear:

Florida is no longer a long shot.

Florida is the front line.

Florida is where this fight is happening.

And Florida is where we are going to take it back.

🔥 THE SIGNS ARE ALREADY HERE 🔥

This isn’t theory anymore.

This is happening in real time.

Right in the heart of Donald Trump’s backyard — Palm Beach County — we are already seeing real results.

A seat that wasn’t supposed to flip… flipped.

Emily Gregory won in Palm Beach — a victory that sent shockwaves through the establishment.

And that wasn’t just another win.

That was a signal.

Because this wasn’t supposed to happen.

Not there.

Not in that environment.

And yet — it did.

And it’s not just one race.

Across Florida, we are seeing:

Special election seats shifting in ways they didn’t predict

Districts long held by Republicans now being seriously contested

Races flipping for the first time in years — breaking patterns the political machine thought were locked in

This is how change begins.

Not with one moment — but with momentum.

And that momentum is building.

⚡ WHY THIS TERRIFIES THEM ⚡

Because let’s be honest about what Florida represents.

This is Donald Trump’s base of operations.

This is where the power structure lives.

This is where the deals are made, where influence is traded, where the system protects itself.

You have figures like Susie Wiles, Pam Bondi, and Marco Rubio — all deeply embedded in that ecosystem.

And here’s the truth they don’t want you to hear:

Nobody knows that world better than I do.

I’ve been inside it.

I’ve seen how it operates.

I’ve watched how power is protected — and how truth is buried.

That’s exactly why they don’t want me anywhere near Congress.

Standing shoulder to shoulder with leaders like Congressman Raskin and David Jolly —

I saw a coalition.

I saw courage.

I saw momentum meeting opportunity.

And combined with what we’re now seeing in elections across Florida?

This is no longer a warning sign.

This is a shift.

Because when you start flipping seats in Trump’s backyard…

When races that were “guaranteed” suddenly aren’t…

When patterns that held for years start breaking…

That’s when movements become unstoppable.

🚨 AND NOW — WE ARE NEXT 🚨

This is the part they’re watching closely.

Because they know what comes next.

They know that this momentum doesn’t stop at one race.

They know it doesn’t stop at one city.

They know it doesn’t stop at one election.

It spreads.

And Florida’s 27th District — our race — is right in the center of that wave.

This is where we take everything we’re seeing…

And turn it into something they can’t ignore.

This is where we don’t just talk about change —

We deliver it.

🔥 NOW HERE’S WHERE YOU COME IN 🔥

This is where power is concentrated — and where it must be challenged.

And let me be very honest with you — they don’t want me there.

Because I have the receipts.

Because I’ve been inside these circles.

Because I’m already exposing what they’re trying to hide — right here with you, in real time.

Now imagine what happens when I have a national platform.

That’s what scares them.

So I need you with me.

👉 Support the campaign: LevParnas.org

👉 Volunteer with us: levpttp@proton.me

👉 Become a paid subscriber and help grow this platform

But let me take a moment and explain why this matters — because this isn’t politics as usual.

I’m not taking money from super PACs.

I’m not backed by special interests.

And I’m not owned by anyone.

This campaign is powered by people — by you.

That’s why LevParnas.org is so important. It’s not just a website — it’s the foundation of a grassroots movement that we are building together from the ground up.

Every single contribution, no matter how small, is a statement that you are ready to fight back. It’s fuel that allows us to build a real grassroots operation — on the ground in Florida’s 27th District and across the country — to challenge the very system that’s trying to silence voices like ours.

And when I say they don’t want me in Congress, I mean it.

Because I bring something they can’t control — the truth, the receipts, and the willingness to say it out loud.

But I can’t do this alone.

This is where you come in.

We are building a grassroots volunteer movement right now — people who are ready to step up, organize, share, engage, and be part of something bigger than themselves.

Whether it’s helping spread the message online, organizing locally, making calls, or simply standing up and saying “enough is enough” — we need you in this fight.

📩 Join us: levpttp@proton.me

This is how movements are built. Not from the top down — but from the ground up.

And this platform — what we are building here together — is just as important.

When you become a paid subscriber, you’re not just unlocking content.

You are directly supporting:

• Independent, unfiltered reporting

• The ability for me to travel, investigate, and bring you the truth

• The growth of a platform that is not controlled by mainstream media or political influence

You are helping me continue to speak truth to power — without fear, without compromise.

And I don’t take that lightly.

If you can donate — I need you now more than ever.

If you can do it right now — go to LevParnas.org and be part of this fight.

If you can volunteer — step up and join us.

If you can subscribe — help keep this platform alive and growing.

And if you can’t —

Share this. Spread it. Bring others in.

Because awareness is power. And power in the hands of the people is what they fear most.

This is more than just a campaign.

This is more than just a newsletter.

This is a movement.

This is a family.

This is the resistance to save our democracy.

And we are just getting started.

Lev Parnas for Congress

Florida’s 27th District

Speak Truth. Fight Back. Take Action.

PS: If you haven’t yet, go to levremembers.com and get your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book they don’t want you to read, the one that lays out exactly what you’re now watching play out in real time.

And if you want to support me personally and help fuel this fight, you can do so here:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Also check out the “Enough Is Enough” gear—because this isn’t just a message anymore… it’s a movement