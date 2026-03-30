Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Kimmers's avatar
Kimmers
29m

Go Florida! Enough is Enough! Time to take our country BACK!

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sheryl jeffries's avatar
sheryl jeffries
28m

I sense the tide turning towards lightness in the face of this darkness, and that's fantastic.

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