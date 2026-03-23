My dear Lev Remembers family,

I hope you were able to get at least a little rest this weekend.

Because as we step into a new week, let’s be honest with each other — it may be a new week, but it’s the same administration, the same tactics, and the same dangerous playbook unfolding right in front of us.

And this time, it’s not even hidden anymore.

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The Market Manipulation Happening in Plain Sight

Let’s start with what too many people are still ignoring.

We are watching real-time market manipulation — not speculation, not theory — reality.

You’ve seen this before.

Earlier this year, I warned you about the on-again, off-again tariffs, how every announcement, every reversal, every so-called “decision” created spikes and drops that insiders could predict — and profit from.

And they did.

Now we’re seeing it again — and today may have been one of the clearest examples yet.

Donald Trump came out and made a statement suggesting that tensions with Iran were easing, that there were discussions, that things were moving in a different direction.

Within hours, Iran publicly denied that any such conversations were even happening.

Let that sink in.

Two completely conflicting narratives — and yet the market had already reacted.

This is exactly what I’ve been warning you about.

These statements are not random.

They are not careless.

They are calculated.

Because when you move markets with words — when you signal escalation one day and de-escalation the next — you create volatility.

And volatility creates opportunity.

Opportunity for who?

The insiders.

The people who know what’s coming before it’s announced.

The people positioned to profit off every swing.

This is not diplomacy.

This is not strategy.

This is manipulation.

And I’m telling you — based on everything I’ve seen and everything I know — this is being done intentionally.

We’ve already seen reports of individuals tied to Trump’s inner circle making moves tied to geopolitical developments, even positioning themselves ahead of potential conflict scenarios.

Think about how dangerous that is.

People making money off the threat of war.

And while I’m not here to defend the Iranian regime — they are political actors with their own agenda — we’ve now reached a point where their denial is more consistent than the messaging coming from the White House.

That should concern every single one of us.

So I’ll ask again:

Who is making the money?

Who knew this statement was coming?

Who positioned themselves before the market moved?

Because this is happening in plain sight.

And once you see it — you can’t unsee it.

At Lev Remembers, we don’t forget.

Because what you’re seeing with the markets — the manipulation, the messaging, the control — is not happening in isolation.

It’s part of a broader pattern.

The same tactics being used to move money are now being used to move people, to create fear, and to test power in real time.

And nowhere is that more clear than what we saw today.

ICE in Airports: Not Security — Intimidation

Now let’s talk about what we saw today.

Because today wasn’t just another headline.

Today was the official beginning of ICE presence inside our airports.

And I want to be very clear about something:

ICE is not there to help travelers.

ICE is not there to speed up lines.

ICE is not replacing TSA.

ICE is not checking you in.

ICE is not improving security flow.

ICE is there to intimidate.

They are roaming terminals.

They are targeting people.

And we have already seen the first disturbing incidents — including a mother being taken away in front of her child.

This is not about efficiency.

This is not about safety.

This is about power and fear.

And if you’re paying attention, you already understand what this is building toward.

Because this doesn’t stop at airports.

We’ve seen ICE expand into cities.

Now we see ICE in airports.

The next step is obvious:

ICE at voting locations.

ICE around elections.

ICE as a tool of suppression.

This is not speculation.

This is a pattern.

War Talk vs. War Reality

Now let’s connect this to what’s happening globally.

You’re hearing talk about peace.

You’re hearing talk about ending wars.

But I want you to do what I always tell you:

Watch the actions — not the words.

Because while the administration talks about stopping conflict:

Over 2,500 Marines have been deployed from San Diego

A request for $200 billion in military-related funding is on the table

Tensions continue to escalate in the region

The Strait of Hormuz remains under threat

These are not signs of de-escalation.

These are preparations.

And again — every move like this has market consequences.

Oil. Defense. Energy.

And every spike creates opportunity.

Opportunity for who?

The same insiders.

The same circle.

The same people getting richer while Americans struggle.

Gas prices go up.

Families fall behind.

Workers go unpaid.

And yet somehow, the same group keeps winning.

Every time.

This Isn’t Chaos — It’s a System

What you’re witnessing is not disorganization.

It’s not incompetence.

It’s a system.

A system where:

Fear is used to control

Markets are used to enrich insiders

Government power is used to intimidate

And truth is buried under constant noise

And the most dangerous part?

They are betting that you will get used to it.

That it will feel normal.

But This Platform — This Community — Is Different

And that’s why what we are building here matters more than ever.

This week, I’ll be rolling out major upgrades to the platform — stronger, more organized, more powerful than ever before.

You’re going to see:

A full weekly schedule of live shows

More breaking insider reports

Expanded Storytime with Lev

Exclusive paid subscriber live sessions

Deeper dives into the stories no one else is touching

Because Substack is not just where I post.

This is our home base.

This is where truth lives.

This is where we go deeper.

This is where we stay connected — without interference.

And for those of you who are paid subscribers — you are the reason this continues.

You are not just supporting content.

You are funding truth.

And as I promised each and every one of you on this platform — this year is not just about uncovering the truth.

It’s about action.

A lot of people talk.

I’ve always told you — watch what people do, not what they say.

And that’s exactly what I’m doing.

That is why I am running for Congress — for Florida’s 27th District.

Let me be very clear:

I’m running for accountability.

Because they have something to fear.

They fear the truth.

They fear the receipts.

They fear someone who has been inside the system and refuses to stay silent.

I bring something they cannot control:

Receipts.

Experience.

And the willingness to expose it all.

Not just for Florida’s 27th District.

But for every American who feels like their voice is being drowned out.

They don’t want me there because I can’t be controlled.

I’m not taking money from special interests.

I’m not backed by super PACs.

I’m backed by you.

And that scares them.

What You Can Do Right Now

If you’ve been watching, reading, and feeling that something isn’t right — you’re not alone.

And now is the time to act:

Become a paid subscriber — help us grow this platform and reach more people

Share this letter — make sure others see what’s really happening

Support the campaign at LevParnas.org — be part of something bigger

Volunteer: levpttp@proton.me — help us build this movement from the ground up

Because this is bigger than one person.

This is about all of us.

Becoming a paid subscriber is not just about access — it’s about impact.

It’s what allows me to continue doing this work independently, without influence, without corporate backing, and without being silenced. It funds the research, the travel, the security, and the time it takes to bring you the truth before it becomes mainstream. Every paid subscription strengthens this platform and ensures that we can continue exposing what others won’t.

Sharing this letter is just as important as writing it.

The algorithms don’t favor truth — they favor noise. When you share, when you restack, when you send this to even one other person, you are breaking through that wall. You are making sure that this information reaches people who would otherwise never see it. That’s how movements grow — not just by watching, but by spreading the message.

Supporting the Campaign — A Separate Mission

Now let me be clear about something important.

Supporting this platform and supporting the campaign are two separate things — but both are critical.

This platform is about truth, information, and building awareness.

The campaign is about taking that truth into the system and forcing accountability where it matters most.

If you believe in what I’m saying…

If you believe in action over talk…

Then supporting the campaign is how we take the next step.

You can contribute directly at:

👉 LevParnas.org

Because this isn’t just about Florida’s 27th District.

This is about bringing real representation, real accountability, and real courage back into government — not just for one district, but for the entire country.

Supporting the Movement — Keeping This Alive

And for those of you who want to go even further in supporting this movement directly:

You can contribute here as well:

This support goes directly into sustaining the work you see here — the reporting, the content, the outreach, and everything we are building together.

This is how we fight back.

Not just by watching.

Not just by reacting.

But by building something stronger — together.

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Stay Strong

I know it’s overwhelming.

I know it feels like a constant storm.

But understand this:

You are seeing clearly.

You are paying attention.

And that matters.

Because they rely on silence.

They rely on distraction.

They rely on people giving up.

And we’re not doing that.

Not this week.

Not next week.

Not ever.

This isn’t just a community. This is a movement.

Tell a friend.

Restack this.

Stand up.

Because the truth is still alive here — and together, we’re not letting it go anywhere.

Lev Parnas for Congress — Florida District 27

Contribute today: LevParnas.org

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching strain in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.