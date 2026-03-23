Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Dawn Cali's avatar
Dawn Cali
1h

Calling and Writing Congressman! Let's go!

Americans deserve better.

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DownWithTheFascistRegime's avatar
DownWithTheFascistRegime
1h

Thank you, Lev. As usual, you help bring clarity and calm to my day.

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