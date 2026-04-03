GOODBYE PAM BONDI AND KRISTI NOEM. IS TULSI NEXT?

Tonight, we’re breaking it all down:

The shocking firing of Pam Bondi — what it really means, and why it’s happening now

The bigger picture behind the chaos — the distractions, the strategy, the power plays

And what comes next, as Tulsi Gabbard continues to position herself in the middle of it all

Let me be clear — this isn’t about accountability. This is about control, optics, and keeping the media chasing headlines while the real moves happen behind closed doors.

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These take seconds — but they help us beat the algorithm and grow this movement.

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— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

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Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.