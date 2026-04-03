Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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GOODBYE PAM BONDI AND KRISTI NOEM. IS TULSI NEXT?

A recording from Lev Parnas and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's live video
Lev Parnas's avatar
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's avatar
Lev Parnas and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
Apr 03, 2026

Tonight, we’re breaking it all down:

  • The shocking firing of Pam Bondi — what it really means, and why it’s happening now

  • The bigger picture behind the chaos — the distractions, the strategy, the power plays

  • And what comes next, as Tulsi Gabbard continues to position herself in the middle of it all

Let me be clear — this isn’t about accountability. This is about control, optics, and keeping the media chasing headlines while the real moves happen behind closed doors.

That’s why this conversation matters.

That’s why you need to be here.

We are organizing.

We are building.

We are launching coordinated efforts:

  • 📞 Phone campaigns

  • 📧 Email campaigns

  • 🤝 Volunteer mobilization

If you want to be part of this movement:

👉 Volunteer: levpttp@proton.me

This is how we turn information into action.

Let me be direct with you:

This platform only works if we sustain it.

Paid subscribers allow me to:

  • Continue bringing you insider information

  • Expand investigations

  • Grow this movement beyond algorithms and suppression

👉 Become a paid subscriber today.

You are not just supporting content — you are supporting truth, accountability, and action.

💥 Support the mission directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And if you can’t contribute financially — I get it. Truly.

But everyone can do something:

  • Subscribe

  • Restack / Share

  • Like

  • Comment

These take seconds — but they help us beat the algorithm and grow this movement.

This is bigger than a show.

This is bigger than one headline.

Together, we stand. Together, we fight. Together, we win.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.

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