Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Cheech Previti's avatar
Cheech Previti
2h

Happy 4th Lev. I agree, Lev, 100%, our democracy is worth protecting. At the same time, countries like Ukraine look towards the USA as a model and an example of democracy and the fight for liberty and justice FOR all. Ukraine celebrates its 4th of July, its independence, 37 years ago. I will proudly wear Red. White and Blue, when Russia is out of Ukraine, and when DJT and his regime are in jail,

Slava Ukraini, Heroyam Slava

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Lalisa's avatar
Lalisa
3h

Happy 4th of July Lev!! We really appreciate all you do in support of our democracy!

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