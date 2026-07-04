Today, America turns 250 years old.

And for me, this day is deeply personal.

I was born in the Soviet Union. I was born in a place where freedom was not guaranteed, where the government controlled what people could say, what people could believe, what people could dream, and what people were allowed to become.

My family came to America when I was a child because this country represented something the rest of the world still looks toward today:

Freedom.

Possibility.

A future.

That is what the Fourth of July means to me.

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It is not just fireworks. It is not just flags. It is not just parades, barbecues, and celebrations.

It is a reminder that America is the greatest experiment in human freedom the world has ever known.

And yes, America is not perfect.

America has made mistakes. America has failed people. America has endured slavery, segregation, war, corruption, violence, hatred, and division.

But what makes America great is not that we have never fallen short.

What makes America great is that we have always had the ability to rise, to correct our course, to fight for what is right, to learn from our mistakes, and to become better.

That is the miracle of this country.

In the Soviet Union, people did not have that opportunity.

In dictatorships around the world, millions still do not.

But in America, we do.

We can speak.

We can vote.

We can protest.

We can challenge those in power.

We can expose corruption.

We can disagree with our government without fearing a knock on the door in the middle of the night.

That is not normal in much of the world.

That is precious.

And today, on America’s 250th birthday, we must remember that freedom is not something we inherit once and keep forever without effort.

Freedom must be protected.

Democracy must be defended.

The American Dream must be renewed by every generation.

Today should not be a day of anger.

It should not be a day of division.

It should not be a day where politics overshadows patriotism.

Today should remind us that before we are Democrats, Republicans, or Independents…

We are Americans.

We are neighbors.

We are families.

We are one nation.

And despite everything happening around us, I still believe in this country with all my heart.

I believe America will prevail.

I believe America’s greatest days are still ahead of us.

I believe the same country that gave my family a second chance can continue giving millions of families hope.

I believe the same nation that welcomed immigrants, built the strongest middle class in the world, defeated fascism, stood against communism, expanded civil rights, landed on the moon, and inspired freedom movements across the globe still has the strength to overcome whatever challenges lie ahead.

Because America has never simply been about its government.

America is its people.

The workers.

The veterans.

The teachers.

The immigrants.

The parents.

The first responders.

The entrepreneurs.

The dreamers.

The believers.

The people who refuse to give up on this country, even during its darkest moments.

That is America.

So today, as we celebrate 250 years of independence, let us remember exactly what we are celebrating.

We are celebrating freedom.

We are celebrating sacrifice.

We are celebrating courage.

We are celebrating the idea that no king, no dictator, no billionaire, no political party, and no powerful institution owns this country.

The people do.

That has always been the promise of America.

That is why this nation is worth fighting for.

And that is why, even in difficult times, I remain hopeful.

Because I have seen what life looks like without freedom.

And I never want America to become anything like the places my family left behind.

Before I close, I want to ask you for one small favor.

If this message speaks to you, please share it far and wide. Restack it. Forward it to your family and friends. Start conversations. Help remind people what this extraordinary day is truly about.

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And please take a moment to visit LevForCongress.org to follow my journey as an Independent candidate for Florida’s 22nd Congressional District. I hope you’ll join me in proving that our democracy is strongest when ordinary people—not political machines or special interests—stand up and get involved.

If you believe, as I do, that America’s future is worth fighting for, then join me in this mission—not for a political party or for any one politician, but for our country.

Together, we can defend the principles that have made America exceptional for 250 years.

Together, we can stand against authoritarianism, dictatorship, and every ideology that seeks to take power away from the people.

Together, we can preserve the freedoms our Founders fought for and ensure that the United States remains a nation where liberty, democracy, opportunity, and the rule of law belong to every American.

That has always been the promise of America.

Now it is our responsibility to protect it for the next 250 years.

Happy 250th Birthday, America.

May God bless every family celebrating today.

May God bless our service members, our veterans, our first responders, and everyone who works every day to make this country stronger.

May God continue to bless the United States of America.

Happy Independence Day.

With love and gratitude,

Lev Parnas

Remember, love will conquer hate.

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

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