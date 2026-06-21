Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Joan Voorhees's avatar
Joan Voorhees
3h

This made me bawl like a baby, standing in my kitchen. Happy Father’s Day, Lev Parnas. Thank you for all you do for us. Please be safe, Sir.

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Joy Arias's avatar
Joy Arias
3h

Beautifully written Lev 🫶 Happy Father’s Day !

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