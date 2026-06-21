There are certain days on the calendar that arrive with flowers, cards, barbecues, family photos, and laughter.

And then there are days that arrive quietly — carrying memories.

Father’s Day has always been both for me.

For some, Father’s Day is simple. You pick up the phone. You make the call. You say, “Happy Father’s Day, Dad.” Maybe you sit across from him at dinner. Maybe you laugh about old stories. Maybe you roll your eyes at the same advice he has given you a hundred times before.

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But for many of us, Father’s Day is more complicated.

For me, it has been complicated since I was 11 years old.

That was the age I was when my father passed away.

Eleven.

Still a boy. Still trying to understand the world. Still needing that hand on my shoulder. Still needing that voice to guide me. Still needing the kind of protection, wisdom, discipline, love, and presence that only a father can give.

And when you lose your father that young, you do not just lose him once.

You lose him again and again.

You lose him at graduations.

You lose him when you become a man and wish you could ask him what kind of man you are becoming.

You lose him when you get married.

You lose him when you have your own children and realize, maybe for the first time, just how much love a father carries inside him.

You lose him in the hard moments when you need advice.

You lose him in the beautiful moments when you just want to share the joy.

And every Father’s Day, for more than 40 years, I have thought about what might have been.

What would it have been like to have my father here all these years?

What would he have said to me?

Would he have been proud?

Would he have understood the roads I took, the mistakes I made, the battles I fought, the lessons I learned?

Would he have laughed with my children?

Would he have held his grandchildren?

Would he have stood beside me in the hardest moments and reminded me who I was?

These are the questions that do not go away.

They grow with you.

For many years, Father’s Day was not a celebration for me. It was a reminder of the empty chair. It was a reminder of the conversation I could never have. It was a reminder that while other people were buying cards, I was carrying a wound.

And then something changed.

I became a father.

And suddenly, Father’s Day was no longer only about what I lost.

It became about what I was given.

It became about responsibility.

It became about showing up.

It became about realizing that being a father is not a title. It is not a holiday. It is not a card, a text message, or a photo posted online.

Being a father is presence.

It is sacrifice.

It is patience.

It is being there when it is easy and when it is not.

It is loving your children through every stage of life — when they are little and look at you like you are Superman, when they are teenagers and think they know everything, when they are adults and still need you even if they do not always say it.

I have raised my children in different times, through different seasons of my own life, through storms I never expected and blessings I could never have imagined. And the older I get, the more I understand how fast it all goes.

One day they are holding your hand.

Then they are driving away.

Then they are building their own lives.

Then, if you are blessed, you get to watch them become parents themselves.

And this year, Father’s Day is different for me in a way I cannot fully put into words.

Because this year, my son Aaron Parnas became a father.

This is Aaron’s first Father’s Day.

And as his father, my heart is full.

I look at him now not just as my son, but as a father himself. I watch him step into this sacred responsibility — this beautiful, exhausting, life-changing role — and I feel something deep inside me come full circle.

There are no perfect fathers. None of us get everything right. We all learn as we go. We all make mistakes. We all look back and wish we had done certain things differently.

But what matters most is love.

What matters is showing up.

What matters is making sure your child knows, every single day, that they are safe, they are loved, they are heard, and they are never alone.

That is the gift of a father.

And to every father reading this today, I want to say: do not take this day lightly.

Yes, enjoy the barbecue. Enjoy the phone calls. Enjoy the cards, the hugs, the gifts, the laughter, the quiet moments.

But also take a minute to think.

Think about the role you play in your children’s lives.

Think about the memories you are creating right now.

Think about the words they will carry with them long after today is over.

Because life gets busy. We all know that. Work pulls us in one direction. Stress pulls us in another. The world is loud. The days are short. The responsibilities pile up.

But our children do not need us to be perfect.

They need us to be present.

They need us to listen.

They need us to ask questions and actually hear the answers.

They need us to be in their lives — not just watching from a distance, not just sending a message on a holiday, but truly being there.

And today, I also want to honor every person who has filled the role of father without ever being called one by birth.

To the adoptive fathers: Happy Father’s Day.

To the foster fathers: Happy Father’s Day.

To the stepfathers who showed up and loved children as their own: Happy Father’s Day.

To the grandfathers, uncles, mentors, coaches, teachers, and friends who became father figures when someone needed them most: Happy Father’s Day.

And to the mothers who had to be both mother and father — like my mother did for me for more than 40 years — today belongs to you too.

Because sometimes fatherhood is not biology.

Sometimes fatherhood is courage.

Sometimes it is sacrifice.

Sometimes it is the person who steps into the empty space and says, “You are not alone. I am here.”

My mother did that for me.

She had to carry a weight no mother should have to carry alone. She had to be strong when I needed strength. She had to be both comfort and discipline, both softness and steel. And when I think about Father’s Day, I think about her too.

So today is not just for fathers.

It is for everyone who loved like a father.

Everyone who protected like a father.

Everyone who guided, sacrificed, stayed, and showed up.

It is also for those who are grieving today.

For those who cannot make the call.

For those who would give anything for one more conversation.

For those who lost a father too early, or never had the father they deserved.

I see you.

I know this day can hurt.

I know the world tells you to celebrate, while your heart reminds you of what is missing.

But I also want you to know this: love does not disappear. The people we lose remain with us in ways we do not always understand. They live in our choices, in our memories, in the lessons they left behind, and sometimes even in the dreams of what could have been.

For me, Father’s Day will always carry sadness.

But it also carries gratitude.

Gratitude for my children.

Gratitude for the chance to be a father.

Gratitude for the generations that continue.

Gratitude that even through loss, life gives us new beginnings.

So today, let us celebrate.

Let us remember.

Let us forgive where we can.

Let us call the people we love while we still can.

Let us hold our children a little tighter.

Let us tell our fathers, our father figures, our sons, our daughters, our families what they mean to us.

Because tomorrow, the world will be loud again.

Tomorrow, we will be back in the fight. Back to the chaos. Back to trying to save our democracy. Back to exposing the truth, challenging the lies, and standing up for the future our children and grandchildren deserve.

But today, let us take a breath.

Today, let us honor fathers.

Today, let us honor family.

Today, let us honor the love that shapes us, even when the people who gave it to us are no longer here.

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To my paid subscribers: thank you. Your support means everything. You are helping build something independent, something real, something driven by truth from insiders — not pundits, not people simply repeating the news, but voices with direct experience, sources, and information you will not find anywhere else on this platform.

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From my family to yours, Happy Father’s Day.

To every father, every grandfather, every father figure, every mother who had to carry both roles, every son and daughter missing someone today, and every new father beginning this journey — may this day bring you love, peace, reflection, and hope.

Happy Father’s Day, my dear father. Rest in peace.

— Lev Parnas

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