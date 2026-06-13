I want you to take a moment today.

Not to ignore the chaos. Not to pretend the danger is gone. Not to act like everything is suddenly fixed.

But to breathe.

To look at what happened at the John F. Kennedy Center and understand what it means.

Donald Trump’s name is officially off the Kennedy Center.

Let that sink in.

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The name he tried to force onto one of America’s most sacred cultural institutions has come down. The building that was created to honor President John F. Kennedy — a symbol of public service, art, courage, and national purpose — no longer carries the name of a man who has spent his life trying to turn every public institution into a monument to himself.

That matters.

Because this is not just about a sign.

This is about a country beginning to remember who it belongs to.

It does not belong to Donald Trump.

It does not belong to MAGA extremists.

It does not belong to the billionaires, the loyalists, the enablers, or the people trying to rewrite our history and steal our future.

It belongs to us.

And today, for the first time in a long time, I want you to see this for what it is:

A crack in the machine.

A sign that the walls are not as strong as they want us to believe.

A reminder that accountability is coming.

One letter at a time. One ruling at a time. One truth at a time. One election at a time.

For years, Trump has operated as if the rules do not apply to him. He has treated government like a personal business, justice like a weapon, and the American people like an audience he can manipulate, divide, and exhaust.

But now we are seeing something shift.

The courts are stepping up.

Judges are blocking him.

The slush funds are being challenged.

The people are rising.

The intimidation is not working the way it used to.

The lies are not landing the way they once did.

The MAGA machine is beginning to show cracks.

And, I am hearing — that even some Republicans may finally be starting to grow a backbone. Maybe not enough yet. Maybe not loudly enough yet. But enough to show that fear is no longer the only force in Washington.

That is how this begins.

Not all at once.

Not with one dramatic moment where everything changes overnight.

It begins with signs.

A judge says no.

A court holds the line.

A name comes down.

A crowd refuses to be silent.

A member of Congress finds courage.

A community chooses hope over exhaustion.

That is where we are today.

Now, I know what is happening around us.

The war in Ukraine is still raging.

The fighting in the Middle East continues.

Iran remains a flashpoint.

Families are afraid.

ICE is threatening our liberty.

The economy is hurting people.

Trump and his allies are still trying to rig the system, intimidate opponents, and steal the next election before a single vote is even counted.

I know all of that.

I see it. I hear it. I feel it.

But that is exactly why today matters.

Because hope is not pretending the danger is gone.

Hope is seeing the danger clearly — and refusing to surrender.

Hope is understanding that even when the machine looks powerful, it can still be beaten.

Hope is knowing that the American people have stopped kneeling before this man’s golden letters.

Today, his name came down from the Kennedy Center.

Tomorrow, his grip on our institutions can come down too.

And after that, the whole corrupt system that protected him, enabled him, excused him, and helped him turn this country against itself can come down with it.

This is just the beginning.

I believe that with everything in me.

And I am running with that hope.

That is why I am running for Congress as an Independent in Florida’s 22nd District.

Not to divide this country.

Not to serve one party over another.

Not to play the same broken political games that got us here.

I am running because I believe we can still save this country — but only if regular people stand up and take it back.

We need leaders who are not owned.

We need voices who are not afraid.

We need people in Washington who know the difference between public service and personal power.

And we need to stop waiting for someone else to do it.

That is why I am asking you today — humbly, directly, and from the heart — to stand with me.

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And please visit LevForCongress.org to learn more about my campaign, my run for Florida’s 22nd District, and how you can get involved.

If you are able to support my independent platform directly, every contribution helps us build this movement from the ground up:

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Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

This is bigger than one race.

This is bigger than one Substack.

This is about whether we still believe America can belong to the people again.

Today, I want you to enjoy your Saturday. Be with your family. Take a walk. Breathe. Rest if you need to. Laugh if you can. Hold on to the people you love.

But also remember what happened.

His name came down.

And ours is rising.

The people are rising.

The truth is rising.

Accountability is rising.

There is a lot more coming. Powerful news. Important updates. More truth. More receipts. More fights we are going to take on together.

So stay tuned. Stay aware. Stay strong.

And most of all, stay hopeful.

Because as long as we still have hope, they have not won.

And as long as we keep standing together, they never will.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away