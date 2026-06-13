Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Dominique's avatar
Dominique
6h

We have to stop just talking, we have to start talking stronger actions, most of Congress is either Complicit or Cowards, I can’t stay here anymore if all we do is wait to serve Justice after another possible Stolen Election, meanwhile suffer insane frustrations from one of the most deranged human I’ve ever seen. We are in an abusive relationship forced on us by Putin and Netanyahu, Trump didn’t Win any of the Elections, he was installed because Americans are naive and Greedy as Fuk.

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Dotty's avatar
Dotty
6h

So good to see the destruction if his regime slowly being dismantled. Now who pays for all this wasted time and wasted narcissistic wantes that he ordered ?

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