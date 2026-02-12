I was in the room.

I sat there with survivors.

I watched their faces. I watched their hands. I watched what happens to people who have already lived through the unimaginable when power once again chooses politics over truth.

And then I watched Pam Bondi perform.

Not answer.

Not reassure.

Not commit to transparency.

Perform.

On behalf of Donald Trump, what we saw was the same playbook we have all come to recognize. When asked direct, simple questions, instead of responding, they deflect. They attack. They threaten. They try to intimidate the very people demanding accountability.

The survivors in that room deserved dignity.

They deserved clarity.

They deserved action.

Instead, they got theater.

I’ve seen this movie before, folks. I lived inside this orbit. When uncomfortable truths get close, the strategy is always the same: change the subject, go after the messenger, create fear, and hope everyone backs down.

But something else caught my eye.

During the hearing, you could see Bondi holding papers that appeared to be printouts of what certain members of Congress were searching for inside the Epstein materials. Think about that for a minute. Why would anyone need to know what elected officials are specifically looking up unless the goal is to monitor, to anticipate, to control the narrative?

And what I am hearing from multiple sources is even more disturbing.

I’m being told there is growing concern that unauthorized methods are being used to monitor independent journalists and others asking questions. I’m also hearing discussions about tracking what lawmakers review when they are inside the secure rooms.

If true, that is not oversight.

That is intimidation.

That is the kind of behavior people flee from. That is what happens in authoritarian systems, not in a democracy built on checks and balances.

This is not how America is supposed to work.

Members of Congress should be free to investigate without wondering who is watching them. Journalists should be free to report without fearing surveillance. Survivors should be able to seek justice without being turned into props for political damage control.

But yesterday, sitting there, that’s exactly what it felt like.

What stayed with me most was this: she wouldn’t even look at them. While the questions came and the deflections started, while the attacks replaced answers, I kept watching the survivors’ faces. You could see the weight of it — the exhaustion of having to fight to be heard yet again, the disbelief that even now power still chooses protection over truth. And in that moment I understood something very clearly. Every dodge, every attempt to intimidate, every refusal to meet their eyes wasn’t a show of strength. It was fear. And it reminded me how much stronger we have to be. I stand with the survivors. I will keep standing with the survivors. And I will not look away.

And here’s what they miscalculated. The intimidation, the deflection, the refusal to answer — it didn’t weaken anyone in that room. It hardened the resolve. It made it clearer that the only path forward is more pressure, more voices, more people refusing to be pushed aside. If they thought those tactics would slow this movement down, they were wrong. They are only making us fight harder, smarter, and together.

I came to Washington to bring your voices into those halls. The petition signatures, the messages, the support — they matter. Lawmakers are paying attention. Staffers are paying attention. Even the people trying to shut this down are paying attention.

They know the public is waking up.

Now the question is whether we keep the pressure on.

If you believe survivors deserve real answers…

If you believe Congress should be allowed to investigate freely…

If you believe intimidation has no place in our democracy…

then stay with me.

Subscribe. Support the work. Share this with people who still think someone else is going to handle it.

Because the truth is, it only moves when citizens push it forward.

This isn’t just a community.

It’s a movement.

And movements don’t retreat when they see theatrics.

They advance.

