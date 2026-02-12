Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dawn Cali's avatar
Dawn Cali
32mEdited

More important than ever Bondi hearing reminds us to continue Pushing for Truth/Transparency and Talking to Others about what is happening.

Off to Phone and Email my Legislators and then some.

Americans deserve better.

Reply
Share
Maggie W.'s avatar
Maggie W.
34m

Lev, you are a rock star on a stage demanding absolute courage. Thank you a thousand times. A million.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lev Parnas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture