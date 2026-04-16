Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wolfman Jock 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿's avatar
Wolfman Jock 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿
1h

Would be a great name for a movie “You Wouldn’t Believe It “ starring Lev Parnas and Wolfpack.

Reply
Share
DEO's avatar
DEO
1h

Lev, you nailed it, great piece.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lev Parnas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture