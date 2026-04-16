Let me say this clearly.

What we are witnessing right now is not normal.

It’s not politics as usual. It’s not partisan disagreement. It’s something deeper, more dangerous—and frankly, something that should alarm every American, no matter what side you’re on.

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We are watching a man in power spiral into behavior that shows instability, obsession, and a dangerous belief that he is above everyone else. Look at the late-night posts. Look at the constant attacks—on allies, on institutions, even on religious leaders. Just this week, Donald Trump posted images of himself alongside Jesus while publicly attacking Pope Leo XIV over the war with Iran.

If this were a movie, nobody would believe it.

But here’s the truth most people are missing:

The biggest problem is not just Trump.

It’s the people enabling him.

The Enablers Are The Real Crisis

Because none of this happens in a vacuum.

It happens because people around him are allowing it.

People like Stephen Miller, Russell Vought, and those in Congress who know better—but choose power over country.

Leaders like Mike Johnson.

Senators like Lindsey Graham.

They are not just staying silent.

They are supporting it.

They are normalizing behavior that, in any other administration, would trigger immediate bipartisan alarm.

This is how democracies don’t collapse overnight—but are slowly hollowed out from within.

A War That Benefits Chaos, Not Americans

Now look at what’s happening globally.

A war that escalated after U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran has already led to massive retaliation, thousands dead, and millions displaced.

This is not some clean, controlled conflict.

This is a hornet’s nest that’s been kicked open across the Middle East.

And who benefits?

Not the American people.

Not our allies.

But authoritarian regimes who thrive in chaos.

Sanctions shift. Power realigns. Oil flows where it shouldn’t. And suddenly, the global balance tilts—not toward stability, but toward disorder.

At the same time, we’re seeing a terrifying new reality of warfare:

Cheap, accessible tools—like low-cost drones—creating destruction once only possible with billion-dollar militaries.

This isn’t the future.

This is now.

Meanwhile, At Home… Distraction and Delusion

While all of this is happening—

We have a president arguing with the Pope.

Posting late-night tirades.

Floating grandiose vanity projects.

Obsessing over optics instead of outcomes.

At moments when the world needs steady leadership—

We’re getting chaos.

Even his own rhetoric has raised alarms, with threats so extreme that some lawmakers openly discussed whether he should be removed from office.

Think about that.

Let that sink in.

This Is Bigger Than Politics — This Is About Power

And here’s the part I need you to really understand:

Behind the scenes, there is a strategy.

This isn’t just noise. It’s not random.

There are moves being made—executive actions, election-related maneuvers, back-channel discussions—that should concern every single American who believes in free and fair elections.

That’s why I’m not sitting back.

That’s why I’m heading to Washington, D.C.

Because waiting is no longer an option.

We are organizing.

We are mobilizing.

We are making sure our voices are heard—loudly, clearly, and consistently.

Enough is enough.

We are launching Calls for Congress—because it’s time to flood the system with accountability.

📩 Register now: callsforcongress@proton.me

This is how movements begin.

Not with silence—but with action.

Why Becoming a Paid Subscriber Matters

Let me be honest with you.

I don’t have corporate sponsors.

I don’t have billionaires backing me.

What I have is you.

Becoming a paid subscriber is not just about supporting content—

it’s about supporting independent truth.

It allows me to:

Keep investigating

Keep speaking out

Keep bringing you what others won’t

And yes—it helps push this message through the algorithm so more people can see what’s really happening.

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If you believe in this mission—this movement—this fight for accountability:

👉 Become a paid subscriber today.

👉 SUPPORT DIRECTLY

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

If You Can’t Contribute — You’re Still Family

And I mean this.

If you can’t contribute financially—you are still part of this family.

No exceptions.

But everyone can do something:

Subscribe for free

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Bring others into this movement

Because awareness is power.

And together—we are building something bigger than any one person.

This is not about left vs. right.

This is about right vs. wrong.

This is about accountability.

This is about truth.

This is about the future of our country.

We are not powerless.

We are not alone.

And we are not going to sit back and watch this unfold without a fight.

Join me.

— Lev Parnas

Candidate for Congress | Florida-27

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching strain in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.