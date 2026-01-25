I want to start this letter the only way I know how — honest. Because I feel the hurt. I feel the anger. I feel the heartbreak that each and every American is feeling right now after watching that video… another American citizen executed in broad daylight.

And what makes it even more infuriating is what always comes next: the cover-up. The lies. The spin. The insinuations. The immediate rush to smear the victim. They start calling him a “suspect,” trying to plant doubt, trying to rewrite what we all saw with our own eyes — just like they did before, when they labeled Renée Nicole Good a “domestic terrorist.”

And while they’re already trying to paint Alex Jeffrey Pretti as something he’s not — while the talking heads and the official statements start using words like “suspect” to justify what we all watched — his family wants the world to know the truth about who he really was. They said he was a son, a loved one, a man who mattered, a man with a life, a future, and people who depended on him. He wasn’t a headline. He wasn’t a label. He wasn’t a threat. He was a human being. And that’s exactly why this hurts so deeply — because America just watched the system take a life in broad daylight… and then try to erase his humanity before his body was even cold

That’s the playbook now.

Kill first. Blame the victim second. Gaslight the country third.

And I’m writing to you tonight because I refuse to accept that this is the America we’re becoming.

But as hard as this is — as painful as it is to watch — I also want to share something with you that might surprise you… and maybe, just maybe, give you a sliver of hope in the middle of this darkness.

Because after speaking to several sources inside the Republican Party, I’m hearing something very clear: the cracks are forming. The panic is real.

Behind closed doors, the GOP is quietly admitting what they will never admit publicly: this is going to cost them the House… and they could lose the Senate too. And it’s not because they suddenly grew a conscience — it’s because they know the American people are reaching a breaking point.

And I’m hearing something else, too: Ted Cruz and others are starting to turn behind the scenes. He’s not saying it on TV — not yet — but privately, I’m hearing he’s blaming Trump, Vance, and the extremists running this operation straight into the ground.

They’re terrified. The White House is scrambling. The calls are being made. The damage control is frantic.

But let me tell you something I need you to understand in your bones:

We can’t wait for the midterms.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again — we do not have the luxury of sitting back and hoping “the next election” fixes this. Not with what’s happening right now.

Because while the investigations are unfolding, and while Minnesota’s leaders are fighting back, I’m hearing Stephen Miller is pushing hard to invoke the Insurrection Act. And at the same time, they’re trying to turn this into a political crackdown — even floating indictments and pressure campaigns against leaders like Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey.

Think about that.

Instead of accountability, we’re getting escalation.

Instead of restraint, we’re getting retaliation.

Instead of leadership, we’re getting intimidation.

And where is Democratic leadership while all of this is happening?

Nowhere.

Not where they should be. Not loud enough. Not present enough. Not urgent enough.

So let me say what millions of Americans are screaming from their living rooms right now:

If they won’t lead, WE WILL.

Because we, the people, are not powerless. We’re not helpless. We are not spectators in our own country. And we are not going to sit here paralyzed in anger while this machine rolls over us.

So I want you to channel that anger.

Channel that heartbreak.

Channel that fear.

And turn it into action.

Not just in Minnesota — everywhere.

Write your letters.

Organize your protests.

Show up at town halls.

Get on the phones.

Wake up your neighbors.

Bring your friends.

Bring your family.

We need to make our voices louder and stronger than their lies.

Because history doesn’t change when people are quietly upset.

History changes when people stand up and refuse to back down.

✅ HERE’S WHAT I NEED YOU TO DO RIGHT NOW

Pick up the phone and call every Senator and every member of Congress.

Demand accountability. Demand hearings. Demand the truth. Demand consequences.

Tell them:

No Insurrection Act power grab

No cover-ups

No smears

No more executions in the streets

No more intimidation of governors and mayors

Enough is enough

And if they ignore us?

We get louder.

We get organized.

We show up everywhere.

💥 WHY BECOMING A PAID SUBSCRIBER MATTERS RIGHT NOW

I’m going to be straight with you — this is how we break the algorithm.

This is how we grow the movement.

This is how we get this truth into more inboxes, more phones, more homes.

When you become a paid subscriber, you’re not just supporting me — you’re funding independent truth when corporate media refuses to touch it.

You’re helping me keep exposing what’s happening.

You’re helping me keep going when they want me silenced.

You’re helping me build something bigger than fear.

This isn’t just a newsletter. This is a movement.

📢 VOLUNTEER HOTLINE — WE NEED YOU

This is grassroots. This is real. This is people-powered.

And if you want to help organize, mobilize, and build this with us, email:

📩 levpttp@proton.me

No matter where you live — red state, blue state, city, suburb, rural — we need you.

❤️ SUPPORT THE FIGHT (EVERY BIT HELPS)

If you’re able to contribute to keep this movement growing, here are the direct links:

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/f153d6b05

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://venmo.com/u/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

✍️ DON’T LET THEM BURY THE EPSTEIN FILES — SIGN THE PETITION

And before I close, I need you to hear me loud and clear:

We cannot let the biggest cover-up — one of the biggest cover-ups in American and world history — be buried.

Not for clicks. Not for politics. Not to protect the powerful.

This is about justice for survivors.

This is about accountability.

This is about exposing the people who think they’re untouchable.

And the Epstein files are still one of the most powerful tools we have to force the truth into the open.

📌 SIGN THE PETITION HERE: https://www.change.org/p/demand-congress-subpoena-key-figures-on-epstein-case

Share it everywhere.

Family, I know people are tired. I know people are scared. I know people are angry.

But the reason the White House is panicking — the reason the GOP is cracking — is because they can feel it:

The fear is breaking.

The spell is breaking.

And the people are waking up.

So don’t just read this letter.

Share it.

Forward it.

Post it.

Text it to five friends.

And remind them: we don’t need permission to fight for our country.

We just need unity.

We just need courage.

We just need to stand together — and refuse to be ruled by fear.

Because together, we can stop this.

Enough is enough.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to levremembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book that outlines and connects the dots to everything you’re watching unfold right in front of your eyes. The book Trump doesn’t want you to read

And while you’re there, grab your Enough is Enough gear to represent — because family… enough is enough

