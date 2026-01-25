Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bridget's avatar
Bridget
3h

So, the insider Republicans are ONLY concerned about losing their jobs and not about the murders and terror they're culpable of. Got it.

Reply
Share
Punkette's avatar
Punkette
3h

Thank you, Lev. We need a national strike ASAP, and we need to keep it going until ICE is dismantled and the Epstein Files are released. That’s the People’s ransom.

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lev Parnas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture