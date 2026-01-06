Yesterday, the Venezuelan people were celebrating in the streets. Headlines were flying. Pundits were triumphant. The image being sold was simple: Maduro is gone, justice is coming, something has changed. But today, reality is setting in. Because while the figure of Maduro is now here in the United States — paraded, processed, and weaponized for cameras — nothing has actually changed for the people of Venezuela or for those around the world who have suffered under that regime. The same power structures remain. The same players are still in place. And many are now realizing what I warned you about: this was never about justice or liberation. This was theatrics. A performance. A carefully timed distraction — designed to give the illusion of action while something far more dangerous was happening behind the scenes.

Share

Do not be distracted.

The Maduro case is not the object. Maduro is not the point. Maduro is the distraction. And this is not accidental — it is deliberate. Donald Trump has always relied on chaos, spectacle, and noise to bury accountability. Every time he is cornered, something else suddenly dominates the headlines. Another “operation.” Another arrest. Another manufactured crisis for the media to chase while the real threat slips by unnoticed.

But here is what I need you to understand clearly: the danger is not one illegal act. The danger is the system of lawlessness Trump has normalized — at home and abroad. What we are witnessing with Venezuela follows the same exact playbook Putin used in Ukraine. Putin didn’t call it a war. He called it a “special military operation.” Trump doesn’t call what he’s doing an invasion either. He wraps it in language about corruption, stability, security. Different words. Same objective.

Ukraine was never about peace. Venezuela is not about democracy. In both cases, the justification is “corruption,” conveniently defined by the aggressor. In both cases, the goal is control — political, economic, strategic. Putin showed Trump how to do this: deny it’s a war, overwhelm the media, frame yourself as the solution, and dare the world to stop you. Trump didn’t just admire Putin — he learned from him.

And here is where the distraction becomes dangerous.

As I warned you, the moment Congress came back into session, the focus shifted — not toward accountability, not toward the release of more Epstein files, not toward impeachment questions surrounding Bondi, and not toward why the DOJ is still refusing to fully release what it has. Instead, all day long, the media and pundit class were regurgitating the same nonsense: Maduro’s prison conditions, what tactics he may or may not use, what filings may or may not happen. Wall-to-wall speculation. Endless chatter. Exactly what Trump wants. Exactly what Stephen Miller wants. Because while you’re being pulled into that distraction, behind the scenes the real work is happening — the scrubbing, the burying, the cover-up. The real crime isn’t what’s being talked about on TV. The real crime is what they don’t want you looking at: the Epstein files.

After speaking with several of my sources, I can tell you this plainly: Stephen Miller and the Project 2025 leadership are in full damage-control mode. The push right now is to shift the narrative at all costs — away from the Epstein files, away from accountability, and away from what is being scrubbed and buried behind closed doors. That is why you’re seeing coordinated theatrics not just in Venezuela, but escalating threats and noise around Cuba, Greenland, Canada, and beyond. This is not coincidence. It’s a flood-the-zone strategy — overwhelm the media, fracture attention, and keep the public chasing new crises while the real cover-up continues. My sources are clear: the urgency inside Trump’s orbit isn’t about policy or security — it’s about distraction, because the Epstein files are the one thing they cannot survive if fully exposed.

And while the world argues, while Americans are divided, while families, parties, and institutions are torn apart, Trump keeps moving. That division is not a side effect. It’s the strategy.

Which brings me to the most important point in this letter.

The most powerful weapon we have right now is the Epstein files.

With all the division in this country — left versus right, Democrat versus Republican, MAGA versus anti-MAGA — there is one issue where there is no division. One issue where Americans agree. One issue that terrifies Donald Trump and the people protecting him.

Epstein.

The Epstein files cut through ideology. They cut through propaganda. They cut through party loyalty. MAGA voters. Independents. Democrats. Republicans. The world. Everyone understands this is about power, abuse, cover-ups, and accountability. This is where the truth lives. This is where the leverage is.

That is why the Epstein files matter more than any single new unlawful act Trump commits. Not because those acts aren’t serious — but because Epstein is the key that unlocks accountability. Epstein is how we apply real pressure. Epstein is how we force hearings, investigations, and yes — impeachment. Epstein is where the silence breaks.

And that is why I am asking you — no, I am urging you — do not let the focus drift.

Tomorrow, I will have Arick Fudali from the Bloom Group back on the show. He represents multiple Epstein survivors. Later in the day, I will be joined by Congressman Jamie Raskin. We will talk about the January 6th anniversary, the Epstein files, and what is really going on behind the Venezuela headlines.

As I promised you, I will not let them hijack the narrative. I will not let theatrics replace truth. I will speak for the survivors — because too many people with power still won’t — but I will also fight to save our democracy, even when that means pushing past comfort, silence, and hesitation inside our own institutions. Accountability does not happen because leaders allow it; it happens because people demand it. And that is why I need you with me right now. Stay focused. Make the phone calls. Send the emails. Post the message. Do not let the media drag you into another distraction while the Epstein files are buried and the cover-up continues. This is the moment where pressure matters — and only sustained action will force it.

Share

Tell Congress — while they are in session — that Epstein accountability must be front and center. Not tomorrow. Not next week. Now. Stop chasing distractions. Stop normalizing lawlessness. Stop letting Trump flood the zone while accountability gets buried.

This year is not about reacting anymore.

This year is about action.

That’s why our volunteer hotline is open. If you want to help, organize, and be part of the grassroots infrastructure we are building, email levpttp@proton.me. That’s how movements are built — person by person, action by action.

That’s also why Phase One is being finalized this week. Phase One is about building real infrastructure: legal, investigative, travel, security — so we can go into the places that matter most and confront this head-on. If you haven’t yet, please continue to support however you can:

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/8f83e7f87

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every contribution matters. Every dollar helps us move from talking to doing.

And finally, I want to speak directly to you about paid subscriptions. Becoming a paid subscriber is not just support — it’s amplification. It helps our algorithms. It strengthens this platform. It allows this message to reach further, faster, and louder. If you believe this work matters, becoming a paid subscriber is one of the most powerful things you can do.

We are running out of time to pretend this will fix itself.

We need accountability.

We need the truth.

And the powerful who thought they were untouchable need to answer for what they’ve done.

The Epstein files are the weapon.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and get your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book Trump doesn’t want you to read. It connects the dots, names the players, and explains exactly what you are watching unfold right now, in real time, right in front of your eyes

.