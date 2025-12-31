Dear LevRemembers and Voice From Ukraine Family,

We are living through history.

Not the kind that gets cleaned up in textbooks.

Not the kind that sounds neat or orderly years from now.

The kind you feel in your chest. The kind that keeps you up at night. The kind that forces you to decide who you are when it matters most.

This was not just another year.

This was the year we witnessed something many of us never believed we would see in the United States of America — a sitting president openly pushing our country toward dictatorship, toward authoritarian rule, testing how far power could be stretched and how much the people would tolerate.

This was a year of reckoning.

And it was also a turning point.

Since April — since I joined this platform, since my son Aaron brought me here and pushed me to use my voice in a new way — we didn’t just witness history unfold.

We made it together.

We watched Donald Trump weaponize ICE — not for public safety, but for fear. Families torn apart. Cruelty turned into policy. Human lives reduced to political theater.

We watched the Epstein files slow-walked, buried, scrubbed, and distorted — not because the truth was unclear, but because the truth was dangerous to powerful people. Survivors were ignored again. Justice delayed again. Silence enforced again.

We watched Trump boast he could end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours — only to pivot to fake peace plans designed not to stop bloodshed, but to reward Putin and carve up a sovereign nation like a real-estate deal. While Ukrainians buried their children, the cameras rolled and the lies flowed.

We watched “peace” in the Middle East sold as branding — while Palestinians were erased, Gaza was reduced to rubble, and suffering was reframed as opportunity. A humanitarian catastrophe dressed up as diplomacy.

We watched attacks on civilian boats. Innocent people killed in open water. Economies destroyed. And the world told to look away.

We watched Project 2025 move from theory to execution. Stephen Miller. Russ Vought. The architects of authoritarianism stepping fully into the light. Institutions that took generations to build dismantled in months.

We watched Elon Musk — unchecked and unaccountable — help hollow out public safeguards under the banner of “efficiency,” while DOGE-style chaos destroyed programs real people depended on to survive.

And through it all, too many institutions hesitated. Too many media outlets waited. Too many people stayed quiet.

But we didn’t.

While all of this was happening — something extraordinary happened too.

We built a family.

We built a community.

We built a resistance.

And I want to say something personal — because it matters.

There were moments this year, some of the hardest moments of my life, where I didn’t know where to turn. And I turned to you. In those moments, this platform became more than a place to share information — it became a family. We leaned on each other. We held each other up. And I will never forget that.

Thank you 🙏❤️

Together, we broke stories before they were safe to tell. We sounded alarms before headlines caught up. We amplified voices that were supposed to be invisible — survivors, whistleblowers, Ukrainians on the front lines, families living with the consequences of policies made without empathy.

When we used our voices, people listened.

We also saw something else this year — the true power of independent journalism. And as a proud father, I want to take a moment to speak about my son, Aaron Parnas. When legacy media hesitated, when they folded under pressure, when they were scared of Trump or chose to look away, Aaron did the opposite. He risked everything — facing threats, intimidation, and nonstop attacks — and kept reporting anyway. And that courage mattered, because people showed up for it. For six straight months, independent journalism led by Aaron became number one in news. That didn’t happen by accident. It happened because people chose truth over access, courage over comfort, and people-powered journalism over corporate silence.

We also saw something else — something hopeful.

We saw the power of the people.

We saw voters show up in places long held as Republican strongholds.

We saw communities refuse to be intimidated.

We saw proof that when people engage, organize, and vote — democracy still breathes.

And through all of this, I made you a promise — and I repeat it now:

I will keep everything transparent.

No backroom deals.

No hidden conversations.

No closets where truth disappears.

Enough of that.

Enough is enough.

because this isn’t politics to me. This is pain. This is people’s lives. This is families torn apart, survivors silenced, and truth buried to protect the powerful.

I know what it means to survive.

I know what it means to be attacked, smeared, isolated, and punished for telling the truth.

I know what it means to lose everything — and keep going anyway.

So here is my vow to you — my New Year’s resolution:

I give you my word that in the year ahead, I will do everything in my power to help save our democracy.

I will continue to speak truth to power — no matter how uncomfortable it makes the powerful.

I will continue to stand with survivors — and never let them be silenced again.

I will continue to be a voice for Ukrainian children — and for every innocent life caught in wars built on lies.

I will continue to expose MAGA from the inside out — because I was there when it was built, and I know exactly how to take it apart, piece by piece.

But here is what makes this platform different — and this is important:

We are not just here to expose. We are here to take action.

I always say: “watch what they do, not what they say.”

Well now, it’s our time to act.

Before I talk about what comes next, I need to take a moment to honor our incredible volunteers.

This movement does not exist without them.

I want to start with Jay, the leader of our volunteer group — an angel sent by God at exactly the moment we needed her. Jay helped me, my family, and this platform organize, build, and survive during some of the most intense moments of this year.

There are too many volunteers to name — but you know who you are, and I know who you are. I thank each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart for stepping up, for giving your time, and for refusing to sit on the sidelines.

And if you haven’t yet — and you want to be part of this movement — you can reach us at levpttp@proton.me. We are building something real, together.

As we enter the New Year, I’m asking you — one last time this year — for your help.

First, please continue helping the people of Ukraine. Now more than ever, they need us. We will never forget them.

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/56850c2dc

If you can, please also help our hero Oleksandr, who was attacked while delivering aid and is now recovering at home. His courage and sacrifice represent everything this movement stands for.

GoFundMe:https://gofund.me/74e23524b

We have also witnessed miracles this year — real ones.

From lighting homes during Hanukkah — bringing light into darkness during the Festival of Lights — to a Christmas miracle where a church with no electricity, no generator, and no hope saw the power of prayer answered, and we were there to help bring them light.

And then, near the end of the year, another miracle — when Oleksandr’s convoy came under attack while delivering aid, and he survived

God is good.

God is great.

And these miracles remind us why we keep going.

That’s exactly why our mission is so important. Because the same way we can bring light to a church with no power, we can bring truth to a country drowning in lies — but only if we build something strong enough to last.

And besides our volunteer group — as incredible as they are — Phase 1 is about building real infrastructure so we can turn talk into action and go where it matters most. That means legal support, investigative resources, travel, security, production, distribution, and rapid-response reporting — with professionals who can help us do this the right way.

If you can help us start the new year strong, here’s how:

GoFundMe (Phase 1 Infrastructure): https://gofund.me/4cce00c59

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

This will be the last time I ask you this year — and it’s one of the most important times.

Because the way you start the year is the way you finish it.

We need to start strong.

We need to come out of the gate strong.

So I’m asking you — humbly and honestly — to help however you can. Become a paid subscriber. Contribute if you’re able. Help us turn momentum into movement.

Thank you for believing.

Thank you for standing with me.

Thank you for making history with me.

And before I close, I want to add one more thing — because if we’re going to make it through what’s coming, we can’t run on anger alone. We need unity, we need strength, and we need positive energy that keeps us grounded and moving forward together. That’s why I also want to introduce you to my sister, Lyudmila Parnas — my official life coach, the person who got me through some of the hardest moments of my life. She’s launching a new Substack platform called “Center of Positive Energy.” If you’re looking for something real to help you stay strong in the year ahead — her messages, and even personal interaction, can be that anchor. There’s a lot to look forward to in the new year, and I want you to have every tool possible to keep going.

From my family to yours — I wish you health, peace, strength, and a hopeful New Year.

Stronger than ever — together,

Lev

